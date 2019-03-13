Norwich vs Hull preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Daniel Farke has no fresh injury concerns for his Norwich side as they look to return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table against Hull.

Leeds winning on Tuesday night left the Canaries back in second, but Farke is likely to pick the same XI that beat Swansea on Friday night to rectify the situation.

Nigel Adkins is likely to make changes to the Hull side that were beaten by Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Jon Toral and Stephen Kingsley are both fit again, while Fraizer Campbell and Evandro could be handed recalls.

Opta stats

Norwich have won just one of their last nine league matches against Hull (D4 L4), winning 1-0 in January 2014.

Hull have won one of their last nine league visits to Carrow Road against Norwich (W1 D3 L5)

Norwich have been beaten just once in their last 11 league games (W7 D3), falling 3-1 to Preston in February.

Hull City have lost each of their last four away games in the Championship, scoring just one goal while letting in 13. They lost five in a row earlier this season, between August and October.

Nigel Adkins won his last away league match against Norwich back in November 2014 as Reading boss, a 2-1 win.

37% of Norwich's league goals at Carrow Road this season have been scored in the final 15 minutes of games (14 of 38), the highest ratio of any home side.

Prutton's prediction

Norwich were not at their best against Swansea by any means, but they found a way to win on Friday night, and that is the sign of real promotion credentials at this stage of the season.

Hull still harbour play-off hopes but this a tough ask for them at Carrow Road. Home win.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)