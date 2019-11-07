Norwich vs Watford preview

2:27 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including Crystal Palace's trip to Chelsea and Liverpool v Manchester City A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including Crystal Palace's trip to Chelsea and Liverpool v Manchester City

Team news, key stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Watford in the Premier League on Friday night.

Norwich vs Watford Live on

Team news

Norwich will finally welcome back Mario Vrancic from injury after three months out, with Ibrahim Amadou and Todd Cantwell both also fit to return.

Watford have received a huge boost with the news that Troy Deeney has returned to the squad and could feature at Carrow Road.

Deeney has made a faster-than-anticipated recovery from a knee operation but having joined full training for the first time on Tuesday, questions remain about his match-fitness.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Norwich in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Norwich in the Premier League

Opta stats

Norwich have won three of their last four league meetings with Watford (L1), with this the first such encounter since a 4-2 victory in May 2016 in the Premier League.

Watford haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 away league games against Norwich (W5 D1 L6) since a 0-0 draw in February 1988 in the top-flight with Tony Coton in goal.

This is only Norwich's third Premier League game on a Friday, losing the other two 5-1 to Spurs in April 1993 and 4-1 to Liverpool on the opening day of this season. They have, however, won their two home top-flight Friday games, in December 1986 against Nottingham Forest and January 1988 against West Ham.

In a run stretching back to November 2013, Norwich have won just one of their last 48 Premier League games in which they conceded the first goal (W1 D5 L42), losing 22 of the last 23. However, their only victory in that time was a home win against Watford in May 2016 (4-2).

Watford have failed to win any of their opening 11 Premier League games this season (W0 D5 L6) - only five teams have failed to win their opening 12, most recently QPR in 2012-13, who won none of their first 16 and went on to finish bottom.

Norwich haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine home Premier League games, their longest such run since their first 10 games at Carrow Road in the 2011-12 season. They've conceded more than once in seven of those nine games, shipping 22 goals in total.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

Do not get me started on this one. We get the same issues with Norwich. They can score goals, but they certainly concede them.

It has been quite a while since they scored. People were talking about Todd Cantwell and Norwich, but now once you have broken it down, do they have goals in them? They have just announced losses so it doesn't look like they will be going into the market in January.

2:51 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Watford in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Watford in the Premier League

They didn't do so in the summer so there will be no difference if they don't in January. For Norwich, it is a must-win scenario and we are getting to this time already. We say the same things about Watford. What does Quique Sanchez Flores need to do to get them over the line?

Troy Deeney is close to being fit, so there is something starting to develop at Watford. This is also a must-win for them, so where do you pick the bones out of this one?

Watford didn't play well at the weekend but have not been playing bad either - they are better than what they are showing. The way Norwich play will suit Watford, so I think their star players will pick Norwich off in this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)