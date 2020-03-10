Olympiakos vs Wolves preview

Team news and way to follow ahead of Olympiakos vs Wolves in the Europa League last-16 first leg on Thursday.

Team news

Olympiakos forward Hillal Soudani is out with a knee problem, while right-back Bruno Gaspar may miss the game with a hamstring injury and goalkeeper Bobby Allain could also be absent with a calf issue.

Meanwhile, Wolves have injury worries over full-back Jonny (foot) and more importantly, forward Adama Traore (shoulder).

2:25 Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says football should stop instead of games being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus

Opta facts

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between Olympiakos and Wolves; indeed, English sides have been eliminated from both of their last two knockout ties against Olympiakos in European competition (Burnley in 2018-19 EL playoffs & Arsenal in the previous round).

Olympiakos are looking to become the first side to eliminate English opposition in back-to-back knockout rounds in a single season in major European competition since Bayern Munich beat Arsenal (last 16) and Manchester United (quarter-final) in the 2013-14 Champions League.

Heading into the last 16 of this season's Europa League, only Basel (6) have won more matches in the competition than Wolves (5), whilst no side has netted more goals than the English side (17 - level with Sporting Braga).

Wolves striker Diogo Jota is looking to become the first player in major UEFA European competition (UEFA Cup/Europa League, European Cup/Champions League, Cup Winners' Cup) to score a hat-trick in three straight appearances. Indeed, the last player to net three separate trebles in the same Europa League campaign was Radamel Falcao in 2010-11 for FC Porto.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' draw with Brighton in the Premier League

Charlie's prediction

Olympiakos are unpredictable but they were decent at home to Arsenal for around 45 minutes. Arsenal were so poor at home, but credit to them they kept going and nicked a goal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should have scored to put them out.

Olympiakos do not travel well but they are physical and at home they will try to rough up the front three of Wolves. It was a disappointing afternoon for Wolves against Brighton, but they have their eyes set on this, so again I think they could and should get something.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet)