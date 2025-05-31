PSG 5-0 Inter Milan: Desire Doue stars as Luis Enrique's side win Champions League for first time

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time in rampant style, producing the biggest margin of victory in the final of the competition after beating Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich.

Luis Enrique's side, who beat Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal on their way to the final, had the weight of trying to make history on their shoulders, but it never affected them.

The French side's press was relentless and they knocked the ball around with authority right from the first whistle as they went on to become only the second French side to win the trophy after Marseille in 1993.

Inter had no answers all night.

PSG cut through their defence with ease as early as the 12th minute, Vitinha's pass releasing Desire Doue inside the box. The 19-year-old could have taken a shot on but showed composure beyond his years, rolling the ball across to Achraf Hakimi for a tap-in.

PSG were rampant and they had their second eight minutes later. There was fortune in the strike from Doue but there was nothing fortunate about the move before he found the net.

It started with Willian Pacho, who did brilliantly to keep the ball from going out for an Inter corner. It set PSG away. Ousmane Dembele charged into acres of space before picking out Doue, whose shot took a nick off Federico Dimarco before beating a helpless Yann Sommer.

The PSG dominance continued after the break with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wasting two good opportunities before Doue added his second of the night. Dembele's sublime no-look flick released Vitinha, who slid the ball through for Doue to finish into the bottom corner.

Image: Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring against his former club

It was relentless from PSG and they showed no signs of stopping. Dembele sent the ball beyond a tired Inter defence and Kvaratskhelia scampered away and rolled the ball past Sommer.

Inter looked out on their feet and there was more misery to come for the Italians. Senny Mayulu's strike crashed in off the post to round off an historic night for the Ligue 1 side, who also completed a treble and claimed the biggest margin of victory in a Champions League final.

Biggest margins of victory in a European Cup final... 2025: PSG 5-0 Inter Milan

1960: Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

1974: Bayern Munich 4-0 Atletico Madrid (replay)

1989: AC Milan 4-0 Steaua Bucharest

1994:AC Milan 4-0 Barcelona

Analysis: Just the beginning for PSG?

Sky Sports' Adam Bate at the Allianz Arena:

"Maybe it is too early to call it era-defining in the way that Real Madrid's 7-3 win in 1960 was or AC Milan's 4-0 demolition of Barcelona seemed in 1994.

"Then there was Barca's win in 2011. But none of them - none - won this trophy by five clear goals.

"It is an extraordinary way for Paris Saint-Germain to win the Champions League for the first time in their history.

"It should mark the end of a journey but for Luis Enrique's young team, this 5-0 win over Internazionale feels like the beginning of something."

'Champions League win means everything'

PSG midfielder Vitinha to TNT Sports:

"It means everything.

"The fans are the main reason we wanted to win this trophy but we wanted it for a lot of reasons.

"It's our dream, it's my dream and I'm glad we made it.

"The win says a lot about this group of players. It's a very good team and the result is not by magic.

"Now we are going to celebrate."

