PSG vs Borussia Dortmund preview

Team news and ways to follow ahead of PSG vs Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Team news

Paris Saint-Germain are without Marco Verratti and Thomas Meunier through suspension after both were booked in the first leg.

Midfielder Ander Herrera remains out with a thigh injury. Thiago Silva and Colin Dagba remain fitness doubts, but Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria are expected to lead the line.

Image: Kylian Mbappe looks to get through the Dortmund defence

Borussia Dortmund will be without Marco Reus (groin) and Thomas Delaney (match fitness) but Lucien Favre has no other injury concerns.

The match will be played behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes because of coronavirus.

Opta stats

Paris Saint-Germain have never beaten Borussia Dortmund in European competition, drawing twice and losing once. Their only previous meeting at Parc des Princes was in November 2010, a goalless draw in the Europa League.

Borussia Dortmund have won three and lost three of their six away Champions League matches against French sides, both winning and losing against each of Auxerre, Marseille and Monaco.

PSG have never progressed to the next stage of the Champions League after losing the first leg of a knockout match, going out against Milan in 1994-95, Barcelona in 2014-15 and Real Madrid in 2017-18.

Borussia Dortmund have always progressed to the next stage of the Champions League after winning the first leg of a knockout match, doing so on all four previous occasions. The only team with a better 100% progression rate after winning the first leg is Juventus (11/11).

Paris SG have lost five of their last six Champions League knockout matches (W1), losing each of their last two at the Parc des Princes against Real Madrid in March 2018 and Manchester United in March 2019.

Borussia Dortmund have lost each of their last five away Champions League knockout matches, last tasting victory in February 2014 in a 4-2 win against Zenit under Jürgen Klopp.

0:44 Man United never had 'a real chance' to sign Erling Haaland before his move to Dortmund, according to Sky Germany's Jesco von Eichmann