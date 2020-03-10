PSG vs Borussia Dortmund preview

Team news and ways to follow ahead of PSG vs Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
Team news
Paris Saint-Germain are without Marco Verratti and Thomas Meunier through suspension after both were booked in the first leg.
Midfielder Ander Herrera remains out with a thigh injury. Thiago Silva and Colin Dagba remain fitness doubts, but Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria are expected to lead the line.
Borussia Dortmund will be without Marco Reus (groin) and Thomas Delaney (match fitness) but Lucien Favre has no other injury concerns.
The match will be played behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes because of coronavirus.
Opta stats
- Paris Saint-Germain have never beaten Borussia Dortmund in European competition, drawing twice and losing once. Their only previous meeting at Parc des Princes was in November 2010, a goalless draw in the Europa League.
- Borussia Dortmund have won three and lost three of their six away Champions League matches against French sides, both winning and losing against each of Auxerre, Marseille and Monaco.
- PSG have never progressed to the next stage of the Champions League after losing the first leg of a knockout match, going out against Milan in 1994-95, Barcelona in 2014-15 and Real Madrid in 2017-18.
- Borussia Dortmund have always progressed to the next stage of the Champions League after winning the first leg of a knockout match, doing so on all four previous occasions. The only team with a better 100% progression rate after winning the first leg is Juventus (11/11).
- Paris SG have lost five of their last six Champions League knockout matches (W1), losing each of their last two at the Parc des Princes against Real Madrid in March 2018 and Manchester United in March 2019.
- Borussia Dortmund have lost each of their last five away Champions League knockout matches, last tasting victory in February 2014 in a 4-2 win against Zenit under Jürgen Klopp.
- PSG manager Thomas Tuchel's win percentage in the Champions League knockout stages is 29% (two wins in seven), compared to 67% in the group stages (12 wins in 18). Five of Tuchel's six Champions League defeats have been in the knockout stages (83%), the joint-highest percentage of any manager to lose five (also Leonardo with 5/6).
- Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is one of only five players to score 10+ goals in their debut campaign in the European Cup/Champions League - the only player to score more than 10 was Claudio Sulser, who scored 11 goals in six appearances in his first European Cup season in 1978-79 for Grasshopper Club Zürich.
- Neymar has been directly involved in 37 goals in 27 home Champions League appearances (20 for Barcelona, 7 for PSG), scoring 25 goals and assisting 12. The Brazilian has never ended up on the losing side in a home game in the competition (W24 D3).
- Erling Haaland is averaging a goal every 46 minutes in the Champions League (10 goals in 464 minutes for RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund), the best ratio in the competition's history of any player to play at least 250 minutes.