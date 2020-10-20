PSG vs Man Utd preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of PSG vs Man Utd in their opening Champions League group stage game on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

2:55 Highlights from Manchester United's win over Newcastle in the Premier League

Team news

PSG could have captain Marquinhos and Julian Draxler available after they trained with the squad on Monday. Former Man Utd winger Angel Di Maria and full-back Layvin Kurzawa are also expected to be included after serving domestic suspensions.

However, manager Thomas Tuchel has a few injury issues to contend with and said he was "confident" Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi - who has netted twice in four games for PSG this season - Leandro Paredes, Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat will not be fit to feature.

0:28 Manchester United's squad is 'a little bit depleted' ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United, meanwhile, will have to cope with the absence of several star names against PSG.

Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood and new signing Edinson Cavani, who will not make his United bow against his former club, are all absent along with Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard.

How to follow

0:47 Manchester United's Edinson Cavani remains one of the best strikers in the world, says Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel

Opta stats

1:02 Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera believes Manchester United are progressing and 'have signed the right players', as he prepares to come up against his former club in the Champions League on Tuesday.