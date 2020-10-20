Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      PSG vs Man Utd preview, team news, kick-off

      PSG may have Marquinhos and Julian Draxler available, while United are missing Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani; follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League

      Tuesday 20 October 2020 09:01, UK

      Edinson Cavani will wear the No 7 shirt at Manchester United this season
      Image: New signing Edinson Cavani will not make his debut for United against his former club PSG

      Team news and stats ahead of PSG vs Man Utd in their opening Champions League group stage game on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

      Highlights from Manchester United's win over Newcastle in the Premier League

      Team news

      PSG could have captain Marquinhos and Julian Draxler available after they trained with the squad on Monday. Former Man Utd winger Angel Di Maria and full-back Layvin Kurzawa are also expected to be included after serving domestic suspensions.

      However, manager Thomas Tuchel has a few injury issues to contend with and said he was "confident" Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi - who has netted twice in four games for PSG this season - Leandro Paredes, Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat will not be fit to feature.

      Manchester United's squad is 'a little bit depleted' ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

      United, meanwhile, will have to cope with the absence of several star names against PSG.

      Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood and new signing Edinson Cavani, who will not make his United bow against his former club, are all absent along with Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard.

      How to follow

      Follow PSG vs Man Utd with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sport News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

      Manchester United's Edinson Cavani remains one of the best strikers in the world, says Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel

      Opta stats

      Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera believes Manchester United are progressing and 'have signed the right players', as he prepares to come up against his former club in the Champions League on Tuesday.
      • The only previous European encounter between PSG and Manchester United was in the last 16 stage in the 2018/19 season when the Red Devils reversed a 2-0 first leg deficit to go through on away goals with a 3-1 win in Paris via a 90th minute Marcus Rashford penalty.
      • PSG have only lost seven of their 53 home UEFA Champions League matches, with no side winning more than once against them. They've won their four home matches in the competition since losing 3-1 to Man Utd in March 2019.
      • Manchester United haven't faced a French side in the UEFA Champions League group stage since 2005/06, failing to win either game against Lille (D1 L1). The Red Devils have only won one of their six away group stage games in France (D3 L2), a 2-1 win at Bordeaux in March 2000.
      • PSG have lost none of their 24 home UEFA Champions League group stage matches since the start of the 2012/13 season (W19 D5). Their last home defeat at this stage was in December 2004 against CSKA Moscow (1-3).
      • Manchester United have lost their opening match in just two of their 22 UEFA Champions League campaigns (W13 D7), against Juventus in 1996/97 and PSV in 2015/16; current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær made his Champions League debut in the Juventus defeat.
      • Manchester United have lost four of their last five UEFA Champions League matches (W1), including each of their last two. The Red Devils have only lost three consecutive European Cup/Champions League games once previously, losing three in a row between December 2004 and March 2005.
      • Kylian Mbappe has scored 19 UEFA Champions League goals, four of which have been against English teams. Should he score in this match, Mbappe would be the youngest player to reach 20 goals in the competition (21y 305d), breaking Lionel Messi's record from 2010 (22y 267d).
      • New Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has scored more UEFA Champions League goals for PSG than any other player (30). Cavani has scored on his debut for his previous two teams (Napoli and PSG) with only Zlatan Ibrahimovic (3), Javier Saviola (3) and Fernando Morientes (4) scoring on their debuts for three or more different teams.
