45'+2' First Half ends, Qatar 0, Republic of Ireland 1.

38' Foul by Boualem Khoukhi (Qatar).

38' Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

36' Abdelkarim Hassan (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

36' Foul by Shane Long (Republic of Ireland).

36' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Boualem Khoukhi.

35' Attempt blocked. Abdelkarim Hassan (Qatar) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

34' Attempt missed. Cyrus Christie (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Troy Parrott.

33' Attempt missed. Abdelaziz Hatim (Qatar) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tarek Salman.

31' Attempt missed. Hassan Al Haydos (Qatar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Miguel.

30' Hand ball by Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland).

29' Offside, Republic of Ireland. Daryl Horgan tries a through ball, but Jeff Hendrick is caught offside.

26' Attempt saved. Shane Long (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

26' Hassan Al Haydos (Qatar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

26' Foul by Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland).

23' Foul by Bassam Al Rawi (Qatar).

23' Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

22' Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Troy Parrott replaces Robbie Brady because of an injury.

18' Attempt missed. Almoez Ali (Qatar) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedro Miguel with a cross.

17' Bassam Al Rawi (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Foul by Daryl Horgan (Republic of Ireland).

16' Offside, Republic of Ireland. Daryl Horgan tries a through ball, but Shane Long is caught offside.

16' Daryl Horgan (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16' Foul by Bassam Al Rawi (Qatar).

14' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Saad Al Sheeb.

8' Offside, Qatar. Abdelkarim Hassan tries a through ball, but Almoez Ali is caught offside.

8' Attempt blocked. Abdelkarim Hassan (Qatar) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

7' Gavin Bazunu (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

5' Foul by Gavin Bazunu (Republic of Ireland).

5' Pedro Miguel (Qatar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

5' Foul by James McClean (Republic of Ireland).

5' Pedro Miguel (Qatar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

4' Goal! Qatar 0, Republic of Ireland 1. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daryl Horgan following a corner.

3' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Boualem Khoukhi.

3' Attempt blocked. Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daryl Horgan.

3' Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3' Foul by Mohammed Muntari (Qatar).

2' Foul by Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland).

2' Almoez Ali (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1' Attempt blocked. Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

First Half begins.