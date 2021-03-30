Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Qatar vs Republic of Ireland. International Match.

Nagyerdei Stadium.

Qatar 0

    Republic of Ireland 1

    • J McClean (4th minute)

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Qatar 0, Republic of Ireland 1.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Boualem Khoukhi (Qatar).

    free_kick_won icon

    Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Abdelkarim Hassan (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shane Long (Republic of Ireland).

    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Boualem Khoukhi.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Abdelkarim Hassan (Qatar) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Cyrus Christie (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Troy Parrott.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Abdelaziz Hatim (Qatar) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tarek Salman.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Hassan Al Haydos (Qatar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Miguel.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland).

    offside icon

    Offside, Republic of Ireland. Daryl Horgan tries a through ball, but Jeff Hendrick is caught offside.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Shane Long (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    free_kick_won icon

    Hassan Al Haydos (Qatar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bassam Al Rawi (Qatar).

    free_kick_won icon

    Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Troy Parrott replaces Robbie Brady because of an injury.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Almoez Ali (Qatar) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedro Miguel with a cross.

    free_kick_won icon

    Bassam Al Rawi (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daryl Horgan (Republic of Ireland).

    offside icon

    Offside, Republic of Ireland. Daryl Horgan tries a through ball, but Shane Long is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Daryl Horgan (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bassam Al Rawi (Qatar).

    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Saad Al Sheeb.

    offside icon

    Offside, Qatar. Abdelkarim Hassan tries a through ball, but Almoez Ali is caught offside.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Abdelkarim Hassan (Qatar) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

    yellow_card icon

    Gavin Bazunu (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gavin Bazunu (Republic of Ireland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Pedro Miguel (Qatar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James McClean (Republic of Ireland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Pedro Miguel (Qatar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    goal icon

    Goal! Qatar 0, Republic of Ireland 1. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daryl Horgan following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Boualem Khoukhi.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daryl Horgan.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mohammed Muntari (Qatar).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Almoez Ali (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.