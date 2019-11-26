QPR vs Nottingham Forest preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Action

QPR face Nottingham Forest in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Action.

Team news

QPR could welcome back Geoff Cameron. Cameron served a one-match ban for collecting five yellow cards this season as Rangers went down 2-1 at Fulham on Friday night.

Yoann Barbet remains an injury doubt with a muscle problem. Goalkeeper Liam Kelly is still on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Forest will be without Ryan Yates, who starts a three-match ban after his red card in the 0-0 draw at Bristol City. But Alfa Semedo has been passed fit and could replace Yates at Loftus Road.

Yohan Benalouane is training again after a back problem but will not feature yet, while Yuri Ribeiro has a knee injury and Samba Sow is still out with a hamstring problem. Experienced defenders Carl Jenkinson and Michael Dawson are fit and available.

Recent form

The 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage has left Mark Warburton's Rangers without a league win since October 19, during which time they've lost three games and failed to keep a clean sheet in five.

Forest's stalemate against Bristol City was their fifth draw of the season, and came after successive wins against Derby and Luton.

Latest highlights

1:53 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and QPR. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and QPR.

1:57 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

Talking point: Winless run brings R's back down to Earth

Widely tipped as early relegation candidates before a ball had even been kicked, QPR silenced their doubters over August and September, with Mark Warburton's side winning four consecutive league fixtures to propel themselves into the play-off places.

Since the start of October, however, their season began to nosedive, largely due to defensive frailties. Said frailties mean they've conceded 32 goals in just 17 games, while their first clean sheet of the season appears to be no closer. The defeat to Fulham in front of the Sky Sports cameras last Friday made it five without a win - will they be able to react against promotion-chasing Forest?

Opta stats

QPR have lost their last two home league meetings with Nottingham Forest - they've never lost three in a row.

The away side has won each of the last three league meetings between QPR and Nottingham Forest.

QPR have conceded at least twice in each of their last nine league matches - they have only had a longer run once, conceding at least two goals in 10 consecutive games between October and December 1951.

Nottingham Forest won on their last league trip to London in August against Fulham, last winning back to back league matches in the capital in April 2013.

QPR striker Jordan Hugill has scored eight goals in 16 league appearances this season - two more than he did for Middlesbrough last season (six goals in 37 apps) and as many as he did for Preston and West Ham in 2017-18 (eight goals in 30 apps).

Four of Nottingham Forest's first six Championship goals this season came from set-pieces (3x corner, 1x free-kick), only one of their last 14 have come via this method (1x corner).

Prutton's prediction

I quite like QPR, but they need to arrest this alarming slump in form sharpish. They are gradually sliding down the table after five games without a win and cannot keep a clean sheet for love nor money. Forest are not the most consistent, so while Sabri Lamouchi has got them challenging this season and a win would do their promotion hopes the world of good, I will go for draw.

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)