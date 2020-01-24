QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday preview
Last Updated: 24/01/20 11:27am
Team news and stats ahead of QPR vs Sheff Wed in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
QPR pair Jordan Hugill and Joe Lumley are expected to return to contention. Boss Mark Warburton has confirmed striker Hugill and goalkeeper Lumley are both fit after missing last week's home win against Leeds due to unspecified injuries.
Defender Yoann Barbet (hamstring) is edging closer to his comeback and hopes to be back in full training next week.
Midfielder Charlie Owens (knee) is still out, while recent loan signing Jack Clarke could make his first start for the club.
Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer could return to the squad following injury. Palmer has yet to appear for the Owls this year due to an ankle injury sustained in last month's home defeat to Cardiff.
Otherwise, Garry Monk is expected to choose from an unchanged squad with no new injury concerns following last week's 5-0 hammering by Blackburn.
Fernando Forestieri (knee) is still out but midfielder Massimo Luongo is available after his straight red card against Blackburn was rescinded.
Opta stats
- QPR and Sheffield Wednesday have faced only once previously in the FA Cup, with the Owls winning 3-0 in January 1967.
- Sheffield Wednesday are on a run of four consecutive defeats against QPR, losing 2-1 earlier this season at Hillsborough in the Championship.
- QPR have won three of their last five matches in the FA Cup (D1 L1), more than their previous 26 games combined in the competition (W2 D7 L17).
- Sheffield Wednesday have kept six clean sheets in their last nine FA Cup matches (W4 D3 L2), winning 1-0 away at Brighton in the third round this season.
- QPR's Jordan Hugill registered two goals and an assist in their 5-1 win over Swansea in the third round - Hugill also scored two goals against the Sheffield Wednesday in QPR's 2-1 league win earlier this season.