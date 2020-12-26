Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City. Sky Bet Championship.

Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Queens Park Rangers 0

    Swansea City 2

    • A Ayew (44th minute)
    • J Lowe (54th minute)

    Latest Sky Bet Championship Odds

    QPR 0-2 Swansea: Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe fire Swans into top two

    Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between QPR and Swansea at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as goals from Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe fired the Swans into the automatic promotion places

    Saturday 26 December 2020 17:28, UK

    preview image 1:41
    Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Swansea

    Goals from Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe gave promotion-chasing Swansea a 2-0 victory at QPR and increased the pressure on Mark Warburton.

    Rangers have now gone eight matches without a win and Warburton's position as manager is under scrutiny.

    There are no such problems for Swans boss Steve Cooper, whose side moved up to second in the Sky Bet Championship table.

    Ayew put the visitors ahead in bizarre fashion a minute before half-time.

    Image: Andre Ayew celebrates scoring the opener for Swansea

    Jake Bidwell's header from Connor Roberts' right-wing cross appeared to be going wide but R's defender Yoann Barbet headed the ball against the woodwork, leaving goalkeeper Seny Dieng stranded - and Ayew with an open goal.

    Trending

    The frustration was too much for QPR chief executive Lee Hoos, who aimed a foul-mouthed tirade from the directors' box at referee Steve Martin as the officials left the pitch at half-time.

    Both sides had created chances during what was a fairly even first half up to Ayew's opener.

    Also See:

    Lowe was put through by Ayew's pass but shot straight at Dieng, who later saved a long-range effort from Yan Dhanda.

    At the other end, Ilias Chair caused problems for Swansea on the right, serving up a cross which just evaded Macauley Bonne, who also headed over after being found by Barbet's diagonal ball from the left.

    Conceding such a soft goal was a sickener for Rangers, who fell further behind after being caught on the counter-attack nine minutes into the second half.

    Lowe raced onto Matt Grimes' ball forward and slotted past Dieng - his fourth goal in as many games and sixth of the season.

    Warburton had switched to two up front in an attempt to halt his team's slump, pairing Bonne with Lyndon Dykes and dropping winger Bright Osayi-Samuel to the bench.

    But Bonne failed to make an impact and missed another decent chance when he was unable to get a firm header to Rob Dickie's cross.

    While Dykes has been a revelation for Scotland, establishing himself as their number nine since his summer move from Livingston, he has scored only once from open play for QPR and was easily contained by Swansea's impressive defence.

    Cooper's men were more than comfortable, although substitute Charlie Kelman did almost pull a goal back when he was just unable to make contact at the far post with Barbet's cross from the left.

    Win £1,000,000 for free with Super 6!

    Win £1,000,000 for free with Super 6!

    The £1,000,000 returns for Boxing Day. Enter your predictions for free and you could become a millionaire!

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Sky Mobile Latest Offers