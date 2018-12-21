Real Madrid vs Al Ain preview: Santiago Solari's side aiming for third straight Club World Cup win

Gareth Bale celebrates scoring Real Madrid's second goal during the Club World Cup semi-final clash against Kashima Antlers

Real Madrid are looking to secure a third straight Club World Cup when they take on Abu Dhabi club Al Ain in Saturday's final.

Gareth Bale's hat-trick saw off Kashima Antlers 3-1 on Wednesday to send Santiago Solari's side into the final to face Al Ain, who stunned River Plate in the semi-finals, winning on penalties after an end-to-end encounter.

Real boss Solari, who won the old Intercontinental Cup with the club as a player in 2002, said he was not underestimating his opponents after their shock win over River, and contended the competition was more "democratic" than it has been historically.

"You expected River to win, but we can't talk of surprises as we have seen similar results in previous years," said Solari.

"To win the title for the third year in a row would be exceptional, a great achievement for these players... it's an unprecedented and great opportunity."

Meanwhile, Al Ain are the dominant force in Abu Dhabi and the only UAE side to have ever won the Asian Champions League, winning it in 2004.

Coach Zoran Mamic is dreaming of producing what would be the biggest ever result in the history of Arab football after admitting Real will go into the final heavy favourites.

"We're almost like a Smart car against a Mercedes, but every now and again a Smart can beat a Mercedes," said Mamic.

"The strength of Real Madrid is the whole team, every player can make the difference," he said.

"Even the defence: (Sergio) Ramos, (Dani) Carvajal, Marcelo, (Raphael) Varane... it could be anyone, so we can't just focus on stopping the attack, but the whole team."

Bale celebrates scoring Real Madrid's third goal during the Club World Cup semi-final clash against Kashima Antlers

However, he did suggest his side could go one better than fellow Abu Dhabi club Al Jazira, who last year ran Madrid close in the competition's semi-finals before goals from departed Cristiano Ronaldo and Bale put the European champions into the final.

He said: "Last year we have the example of Al Jazira, against who Real had 10 chances to score and didn't, then Al Jazira took their one chance and Real struggled to get back into it."