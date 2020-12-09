Reading 1-2 Birmingham: Jon Toral scores twice as 10-man Blues hold on

Jon Toral scored twice as Reading's four-match unbeaten run in the Championship came to an end in a 2-1 home defeat to 10-man Birmingham.

A poor first half from the hosts saw City take a merited 2-0 lead, both goals coming from excellent strikes from Toral in an eight-minute spell.

Reading got back into it in the 61st minute, when Yakou Meite touched in from close range, and had a chance to equalise 10 minutes later.

But after City defender Harlee Dean had fouled Meite in the area - and was sent off - goalkeeper Neil Etheridge saved Lucas Joao's resultant penalty.

Image: Jon Toral scored twice as Birmingham won at Reading

After four successive defeats in October and November, Reading had registered two draws and two wins.

Birmingham ended a sequence of six games without a victory by edging past Bristol City 1-0 at Ashton Gate at the weekend.

They suffered a blow during the pre-match warm-up, when forward Jeremie Bela picked up an injury.

Jonathan Leko replaced him, with Adam Clayton a late addition to the substitutes' bench.

As at the Forest fixture on Saturday, 2,000 home fans were allowed to sit socially distanced in the East Stand at the Madejski Stadium.

They applauded generously when both teams and their staff took a knee before kick-off.

Reading provided them with little to cheer once the game had started, their forward movement almost non-existent in the early stages.

In contrast, Birmingham were lively and imaginative - especially through the darting thrusts of striker Scott Hogan.

Reading finally awoke midway through the half, with centre-back Michael Morrison shooting weakly wide.

But Birmingham deservedly went in front just before the half-hour mark following a good cross from defender Kristian Pedersen.

Toral collected the ball on the edge of the area before arrowing a fine effort past keeper Rafael and in off a post.

Hogan and Leko had chances to extend City's lead, the former forcing a fine save from Rafael from his powerful header.

Toral doubled his personal tally eight minutes before the break, cutting in from the right and beating Rafael with a fierce drive.

The second period followed a predictable pattern, with Birmingham mostly content to sit back.

Reading assisted them in that cause, again showing little penetration up front, but they grabbed a lifeline just past the hour.

Andy Rinomhota crossed from the right and Meite managed to get ahead of his marker to guide home.

Reading could have levelled when Meite was brought down by Dean in the area, with the defender sent off for collecting his second yellow card.

But 14-goal top-scorer Joao's spot-kick, though firmly struck, was superbly pushed away by Etheridge - and Birmingham held on for their second successive away victory.

What the managers said...

Reading's Veljko Paunovic: "We have been in these situations in the past when we have been down at half-time. We couldn't come back completely, even though the reaction was positive. We have to put ourselves to the next level, the level of maturity, the level when we can deal with adversity. But I still think this a fantastic group and I am so happy to work with them.

"I just wish we had started the first half like we started the second half. That was the key - the intensity, the conviction, everything. We put out the same line-up as the last game. Maybe it was the fatigue, may be a little bit of heavy legs. But we didn't look the same as in the last four games."

Birmingham's Aitor Karanka: "We had a very good first half with the ball, created chances and scored goals. In the second half, when they scored, it became a difficult game. After the sending off, it was even tougher. But the spirit that we showed on the pitch tonight. Even those on the bench, who were supporting their team-mates - shouting and helping them.

"It was a game in which to be proud of this group of players. I said a few weeks ago that people should be patient and so it has proved. I knew that Jon [Toral] was going to have his time to be good. If he keeps going in this way, he will be very good for the team. He has been waiting for his chance. He started the season well, then he got injured and he's now desperate to show what he can do."