Reading 1-2 Blackburn: Bradley Dack strike decisive for Rovers

1:39 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Blackburn. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Blackburn.

Reading fell to a third successive Championship defeat when they lost 2-1 to Blackburn at the Madejski Stadium.

Adam Armstrong gave Blackburn an early lead with his first goal of the season.

Top scorer Bradley Dack made it 2-0 soon after the interval with his fourth strike of the campaign. John Swift reduced the arrears in the 57th minute but the Royals could not find a late equaliser.

Reading had lost their previous two league matches, at home to Charlton and at Middlesbrough, without scoring a goal.

Jordan Obita was brought in at left wing-back for his first league appearance in two years after recovering from a knee injury.

Lewis Holtby, the former Tottenham and Hamburg midfielder signed by Rovers as a free agent during the week, was named on the substitutes' bench.

Reading made a sluggish start, with Sam Gallagher going close for Blackburn with a far-post header from Stewart Downing's deep free-kick.

The home side did not heed the warning, with Rovers going ahead in only the eighth minute.

Downing crossed from the right and Armstrong was allowed time and space to curl a delightful 20-yard shot past goalkeeper Rafael.

Reading replied positively. A clever George Puscas flick freed Lucas Joao but his fierce effort was blocked by the retreating Rovers defence.

Puscas went close soon after, cutting in from the right and seeing his angled effort flick the top of the crossbar.

Blackburn swiftly regained control and almost doubled their lead.

Gallagher took aim from roughly where Armstrong had scored but, this time, the attempt was wildly off-target.

Downing again proved elusive on the right flank but his low shot lacked power and home keeper Rafael saved comfortably.

Three minutes into the second period, Rovers stretched their advantage.

Gallagher crossed from the left and, after a scramble in the home area, Dack turned sharply to beat Rafael for his third goal in as many games.

Reading appeared down and out but Swift almost reduced the gap in the 55th minute, when his crisp shot struck a post with Rovers goalkeeper Christian Walton beaten.

Two minutes later, Swift was more successful.

Ovie Ejaria's goal-bound effort was charged down and Swift followed up to guide a precise drive past Walton.

Swift then set up Yakou Meite with a chance but the home substitute blazed over the bar.

Rovers substitutes Danny Graham and Holtby missed late chances but Blackburn comfortably held on for victory.

The managers

Jose Gomes: "At half-time I was completely angry with them [the players]. I was really upset. We made tactical mistakes that we shouldn't have. So I spoke with them and explained the things for the second half.

"But then the worst thing happened that could have. We conceded a second goal in the third minute [of the second half]. We didn't give up and tried to keep finding the Blackburn goal. We shot a lot of times and were much more dangerous in their box. The big lesson is that 45 minutes is sometimes not enough to win a game. And we gave the first 45 minutes to Blackburn."

Tony Mowbray: "I thought we were very good in spells. We started both halves on the front foot and were very aggressive against a team who, at their best, are very good at passing and playing. Reading have some very good technical players and they're always a real threat.

"You either decide to sit deep in a big block and make it difficult for them to get through or you get on the front foot and press them really high and take the ball off them. That was the option we went for and I thought that it paid dividends. I also thought that we moved the ball around well for long spells and probably deserved the victory."