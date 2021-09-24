Championship, League One and League Two LIVE!

PRUTTON'S PREDICTIONWest Brom have just slowed down a little in the last couple of weeks, with three draws in a row and just three goals in their last four games. They are still creating chances, but haven't been converting them. But Valerien Ismael will be confident that the goals will come again if they keep getting into the right areas.QPR have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Championship, but the way they played against Everton in the Carabao Cup in midweek showed they still have real belief in what they are doing. I fancy goals here, and a draw.David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)------------------------------------------------------------------------------Listen to the Prutton's Predictions Show!David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of gameweek 9. You can listen below, as Prutton reveals who he is backing this weekend.