Sat 8th December

Sky Bet Championship

  • Reading vs Sheffield United
  • 5:30pm Saturday 8th December
  • The Madejski Stadium  

Reading -

Sheff Utd -

Preview

Reading vs Sheffield United preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Watch live on Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm on Saturday.

Last Updated: 07/12/18 2:39pm

Reading's Under-23s boss Scott Marshall will take temporary charge for the home game against Sheffield United following Paul Clement's departure.

Marshall must decide whether to retain teenage striker Danny Loader after he made his home debut in last week's home draw against Stoke.

Skipper Liam Moore remains doubtful after missing out against Stoke due to a knock and Leandro Bacuna will wear the captain's armband in his absence. Mo Barrow is pushing for a start after recovering from illness to step off the bench and fire a late equaliser last week.

Sheffield United could be without strikers Leon Clarke and Ben Woodburn as they bid to bounce back from last week's home defeat to Leeds. Clarke may be available after having a scan to determine the full extent of a hip problem, while Liverpool loanee Woodburn sustained a knock in training and is unlikely to feature.

Boss Chris Wilder, who has reported no other new injury concerns, is likely to retain David McGoldrick up front alongside Billy Sharp. Defender George Baldock is hoping to feature against brother Sam at the Madejski Stadium.
Opta stats

Reading have collected just one point in their last seven league matches against Sheffield United (W0 D1 L6).

Sheffield United have won their last four Championship visits to the Madejski Stadium against Reading, scoring exactly three times in their last three wins.

Reading have won just one of their last seven league games (D3 L3), beating Bristol City 3-2 in November.

Reading vs Sheff Utd

December 8, 2018, 5:15pm

Sheffield United are looking to avoid consecutive Championship defeats for the first time since the opening two matches of the season versus Swansea (1-2) and Middlesbrough (0-3).

Reading's Yakou Meite has been directly involved in seven goals in his last eight Championship appearances (6 goals, 1 assist).

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp has scored 10 league goals this season, twice as many as any other player at the club.
Prutton's prediction

It's been a frustrating couple of years for Reading as they have failed to reach the heights of what they initially achieved under Jaap Stam, and now Paul Clement has gone as well after not too long in the job himself.

Sheffield United will have been gutted with the way they lost to Leeds. They will be keen to bounce back and I think they will do just that.

David Prutton predicts: 0-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

