Real Madrid vs Barcelona. Spanish Copa del Rey Quarter Final.

Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid 0

    Barcelona 1

    • É Militão (26th minute own goal)

    corner icon

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jules Koundé.

    corner icon

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.

    free_kick_won icon

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Franck Kessie (Barcelona).

    corner icon

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gavi.

    corner icon

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

    yellow_card icon

    Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

    free_kick_won icon

    Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

    yellow_card icon

    Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

    corner icon

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.

    corner icon

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ferran Torres.

    corner icon

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

    offside icon

    Offside, Barcelona. Alejandro Balde tries a through ball, but Ferran Torres is caught offside.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Real Madrid 0, Barcelona 1.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Barcelona 1.

    offside icon

    Offside, Barcelona. Alejandro Balde tries a through ball, but Ferran Torres is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

    free_kick_won icon

    Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    yellow_card icon

    Raphinha (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.

    free_kick_won icon

    Éder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

    free_kick_won icon

    Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).

    free_kick_won icon

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_won icon

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

    free_kick_won icon

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

    free_kick_won icon

    Franck Kessie (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    own_goal icon

    Own Goal by Éder Militão, Real Madrid. Real Madrid 0, Barcelona 1.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Franck Kessie (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferran Torres with a through ball.

    yellow_card icon

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

    free_kick_won icon

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).

    free_kick_won icon

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    corner icon

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gavi.

    corner icon

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raphinha.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jules Koundé.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

    offside icon

    Offside, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Nacho.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

    free_kick_won icon

    Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_won icon

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).

    free_kick_won icon

    Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).

    offside icon

    Offside, Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal tries a through ball, but Luka Modric is caught offside.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.