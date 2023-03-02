62' Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jules Koundé.

62' Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.

61' Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

61' Foul by Franck Kessie (Barcelona).

60' Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gavi.

60' Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.

60' Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

55' Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

55' Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

55' Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

52' Attempt missed. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

51' Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

50' Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.

49' Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ferran Torres.

49' Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.

49' Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

46' Offside, Barcelona. Alejandro Balde tries a through ball, but Ferran Torres is caught offside.

Second Half begins Real Madrid 0, Barcelona 1.

45'+3' First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Barcelona 1.

45'+2' Offside, Barcelona. Alejandro Balde tries a through ball, but Ferran Torres is caught offside.

45'+1' Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

45'+1' Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45' Raphinha (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

45' Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

45' Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).

41' Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.

40' Éder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

40' Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

37' Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Foul by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).

35' Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

35' Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

34' Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.

32' Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

32' Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

30' Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30' Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

29' Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

28' Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

28' Franck Kessie (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Own Goal by Éder Militão, Real Madrid. Real Madrid 0, Barcelona 1.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

26' Attempt saved. Franck Kessie (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferran Torres with a through ball.

24' Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

24' Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

24' Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23' Foul by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).

23' Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Foul by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).

21' Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

17' Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gavi.

16' Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raphinha.

15' Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

15' Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jules Koundé.

15' Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

12' Offside, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

11' Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

11' Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

9' Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

9' Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8' Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Nacho.

7' Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

6' Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

6' Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

5' Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5' Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).

2' Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).

1' Offside, Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal tries a through ball, but Luka Modric is caught offside.

First Half begins.