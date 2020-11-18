Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria in the UEFA Nations League, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Tottenham's Troy Parrott has been called up from the U21s with Stephen Kenny's injury problems mounting, along with Jack Taylor, Graham Burke and Aaron McEneff.

Captain Seamus Coleman, Enda Stevens and John Egan were already missing through injury, while James McClean and Matt Doherty tested positive for Covid-19.

Adam Idah will also miss out, while Jeff Hendrick and Jayson Molumby are suspended.

For Bulgaria, Hristiyan Vasilev, Dimitar Velkovski and skipper Vasil Bozhikov miss out after contracting Covid-19.

How to follow

Watch Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm; follow with our dedicated live blog plus watch in-game clips and free match highlights on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

