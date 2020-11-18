Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria in the UEFA Nations League, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.45pm.
Team news
Tottenham's Troy Parrott has been called up from the U21s with Stephen Kenny's injury problems mounting, along with Jack Taylor, Graham Burke and Aaron McEneff.
Captain Seamus Coleman, Enda Stevens and John Egan were already missing through injury, while James McClean and Matt Doherty tested positive for Covid-19.
Adam Idah will also miss out, while Jeff Hendrick and Jayson Molumby are suspended.
For Bulgaria, Hristiyan Vasilev, Dimitar Velkovski and skipper Vasil Bozhikov miss out after contracting Covid-19.
How to follow
Watch Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm; follow with our dedicated live blog plus watch in-game clips and free match highlights on Sky Sports' digital platforms.
Opta stats
- Republic of Ireland are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Bulgaria, however, four of these games have ended with a 1-1 scoreline (two victories).
- Bulgaria will be looking to record their first away victory against the Republic of Ireland, having drawn three and lost three of their previous six. Their last away trip there ended in a 1-3 friendly defeat in September 2019.
- Each of Republic of Ireland's last three goals against Bulgaria have been scored in the last 10 minutes of play, with their only goal in the last meeting being a 90th minute Shane Duffy equaliser (1-1 in the UEFA Nations League).
- Bulgaria have won just two of their last 21 matches in all competitions (W2 D6 L13), although both victories in this run came at home (3-0 vs Gibraltar and 1-0 vs Czech Republic).
- Republic of Ireland are winless in their last three home games (D2 L1), while they haven't gone four games without a victory on home soil since May 2008.
- Bulgaria have scored just two goals from 39 shots in this season's UEFA Nations League, while Republic of Ireland have scored just one goal from 59 shots so far.
- Centre-back Shane Duffy has attempted more shots than any other Republic of Ireland player in this season's UEFA Nations League (10), with only one of those efforts landing on target.
- Stephen Kenny has failed to win any of his opening seven matches with the Republic of Ireland (D3 L4) - the first manager to do so since Mick McCarthy in 1996, who then won his eighth match in charge.