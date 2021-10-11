Republic of Ireland vs Qatar: International friendly preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news ahead of the international friendly between the Republic of Ireland and Qatar on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Chiedozie Ogbene has thanked Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny for believing in him after marking his elevation to the international stage with a first senior goal for his country.

The 24-year-old Rotherham winger came off the bench in Baku to score the final goal in a 3-0 World Cup qualifier victory over Azerbaijan which finally ended Kenny's wait for a first competitive victory at the 13th time of asking.

It was just Ogbene's second cap with his first in a friendly draw with Hungary in June making him the first African-born player to represent Ireland at senior level.

Asked about his goal, which came in the 90th minute at the Baki Olimpiya Stadium, he said: "When I scored my first goal, it was overwhelming, I've made a lot of sacrifices, my family and my friends.

"I owe it to the gaffer for believing in me because the squad we have, anybody could have come on at any moment and for him to believe in me and bring me on, it was a special night for me and my family, and the team and the nation."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chiedozie Ogbene scores for his country for the first time and makes it 3-0 to Ireland.

Ogbene is one of seven players in the current squad currently plying his trade in League One and he admits the step up to international football is significant.

However, he is thrilled to have been given the chance to take it and is determined to reward Kenny for his faith.

He said: "I believe in myself, I believe in my abilities and I guess that I haven't come here by luck. The manager has watched me for many months and years and he obviously believes that my qualities are valuable to the team.

"When I was on the pitch, obviously it's a lot different from club football. This is the highest level of football and it's has always been a dream of mine."

Image: Callum Robinson celebrates his brace against Azerbaijan

Ogbene's contribution proved to be the icing on the cake after Callum Robinson had ended a turbulent week with a first-half double to put the visitors in the driving seat.

The West Brom striker had spent the days leading up to the game facing criticism after revealing he had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 despite twice testing positive for the virus.

More generally, the result and performance eased the pressure on Kenny, who had won just one of his first 16 games as manager - a friendly against Andorra - and seen the Republic's qualification hopes dashed.

Ogbene said: "Obviously the mood is high in the dressing room, 3-0 away from home is a great result for us, for the manager and the nation. It's a result overdue.

"All of us have made a lot of sacrifices and we have taken a lot of criticism on the way here, and I feel like we deserve it. We deserve to be happy and we need to maximise the occasion and enjoy it to the most."

Team news

Image: Caoimhin Kelleher is set to make his Republic of Ireland debut

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will make his first senior start for the Republic of Ireland in Tuesday night's friendly against Qatar.

The 22-year-old made his debut as a substitute against Hungary in June, but is in the starting line-up for the clash with the World Cup hosts at the Aviva Stadium.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, manager Stephen Kenny said: "Caoimhin is a really natural goalkeeper. He's such a terrific talent. He played 10 times for me as Under-21s manager, so I'm well aware of his qualities and he's done terrifically.

"He was just unfortunate last season when he was injured and that opened the door in March for Gavin Bazunu, who's been terrific.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says it would be 'radical' to tell unvaccinated players they are not allowed to represent their countries.

"Caoimhin made his debut at half-time in the game against Hungary, but this is his first start tomorrow and in front of a home crowd, and he deserves it."

Kenny has revealed he will make some, but not wholesale, changes after Saturday night's 3-0 World Cup qualifier victory in Azerbaijan, although while midfielder Jason Knight will return to the squad after illness, he has some doubts.

Kenny said: "There is just a doubt about Josh Cullen, who just jarred his knee in the game the other night, and we'll see how he is. Daryl Horgan just has some discomfort in his ankle, so we'll see how he is also.

"On the plus side, Jason Knight will come into the squad."

How to follow

Republic of Ireland vs Qatar is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.40pm on Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the European World Cup Qualifier between Azerbaijan and Ireland.