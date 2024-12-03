Republic of Ireland 1-2 Wales (Agg: 2-3): Hannah Cain and Carrie Jones fire Rhian Wilkinson’s team to Euro 2025

Wales made history by qualifying for their first major tournament after goals from Hannah Cain and Carrie Jones gave them a 2-1 Euro 2025 play-off second-leg victory over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Rhian Wilkinson's team triumphed 3-2 on aggregate as they progressed to next summer's European Championships in Switzerland.

Leicester forward Cain's 50th-minute penalty came after a VAR check showed the ball had struck Anna Patten's arm from a Wales free-kick.

Was the decision to award Wales a penalty correct? Spanish referee Marta Huerta De Aza had not seen the initial offence by Ireland's Anna Patten, but VAR had.



What's always a bit confusing for the players and crowd is when what feels like a significant amount of time passes before the VAR gets a message to the ears of the referee and that is what happened. A throw-in was about to be taken by the halfway line when De Aza stopped play. It took longer than it should for the official to get the information to go to the TV screen.



When eventually she did, the various angles showed Patten did unfortunately deflect the ball in the area with her leading left arm. It changed the direction of the ball with her arm In a raised position. Once spotted, albeit late, the referee had little choice but to award a penalty.

She kept her cool to put Wales ahead following her recent return to action after a second major knee injury, then substitute Jones struck 17 minutes later.

Patten scored in the 86th minute to ensure a nervous finish for Wales that included a goal-line clearance from the visitors during eight minutes of added time that Ireland dominated, but they held out to spark wild scenes of celebration at the Aviva Stadium.

Wales showed two changes from the first leg in Cardiff, with defender Josie Green starting instead of Ceri Holland and forward Ffion Morgan replaced by Cain, while one Ireland switch saw a call-up for Jessie Stapleton.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium during the opening exchanges. Wales' Jess Fishlock had the first shot on target but it was comfortably dealt with by Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe then collected a yellow card, but Wales came under growing pressure and Denise O'Sullivan saw her long-range shot hit the crossbar before McCabe was narrowly wide, also from distance.

There was no let-up from the home side and Wales goalkeeper Olivia Clark made a fine save to deny Julie Russell, but the visitors responded impressively.

Lily Woodham's free-kick was saved by Brosnan 13 minutes before half-time, before Brosnan made another fine stop to deny Rhiannon Roberts as Wales served notice of their attacking quality.

But back came Ireland and Niamh Fahey was narrowly wide with a powerful left-footed drive, which proved the final attacking moment of an opening half that ended 0-0.

Wales were ahead, though, five minutes after the break when a VAR intervention showed the ball striking Patten's arm and Cain sent Brosnan the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Brosnan then made a point-blank save to deny Angharad James, before a double switch by Wilkinson saw Morgan replace Cain and Jones go on for Fishlock, who appeared to suffer an injury.

Jones' impact was immediate as she put Wales two goals up after capitalising on a superb pass from Woodham, but Patten's 86th-minute effort gave Ireland hope during a frantic finish.