Rochdale 2-0 Oldham: Joe Rafferty and Daniel Adshead score

Keith Hill's Rochdale overcame Oldham

Rochdale scored twice in injury-time to beat Oldham 2-0 and advance to the third round of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Oldham were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Mohamed Maouche was sent off for a challenge on Matthew Gillam.

It took Rochdale until late in the game to break the deadlock as Joe Rafferty scored from the penalty spot.

Daniel Adshead added a second goal to secure a third-round tie against Manchester City Under-21s.

Manager Keith Hill said: "I'm relatively pleased with the performance and the result. It's a good competition - I'm pleased that we played a strong side, knowing that Oldham were going to play a strong side."