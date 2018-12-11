Other matches

Tue 11th December

Checkatrade Trophy - Northern 2nd Rnd

  • Rochdale vs Oldham Athletic
  • 7:00pm Tuesday 11th December
  • Spotland   (Att: 1854)
FT

Rochdale 2

J Rafferty (90+2 pen),D Adshead (90+3)

Oldham 0

M Maouche ( 51)

Rochdale 2-0 Oldham: Joe Rafferty and Daniel Adshead score

Dale to face Manchester City Under-21s in third round

Last Updated: 11/12/18 11:20pm

Keith Hill's Rochdale overcame Oldham
Rochdale scored twice in injury-time to beat Oldham 2-0 and advance to the third round of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Oldham were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Mohamed Maouche was sent off for a challenge on Matthew Gillam.

It took Rochdale until late in the game to break the deadlock as Joe Rafferty scored from the penalty spot.

Daniel Adshead added a second goal to secure a third-round tie against Manchester City Under-21s.

Manager Keith Hill said: "I'm relatively pleased with the performance and the result. It's a good competition - I'm pleased that we played a strong side, knowing that Oldham were going to play a strong side."

