Scottish Premiership previews, team news, kick-off times and how to follow on Sky Sports

Team news, stats, and how to follow the Scottish Premiership this weekend, with Celtic live on Sky Sports.

Team news

Ross County have Kayne Ramsay back from suspension for the visit of Celtic. Ramsay served a two-match ban following a challenge on Tom Rogic when the teams met last month.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (broken nose) remains out while Josh Sims has been working on his fitness.

Celtic are missing Josip Juranovic after the full-back suffered a knock against Rangers at Hampden. The Croatia international will miss a couple of weeks at least, according to manager Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic otherwise have a full squad with striker Giorgos Giakoumakis available again following a hamstring strain.

Opta stats

Ross County's only win in their last 26 league meetings with Celtic was at home in February 2021 under John Hughes after Jordan White's winner (D5 L20).

Celtic have won 11 of their last 12 league games against Ross County (L1), scoring 37 goals while keeping nine clean sheets in this period.

Ross County have finished in the Scottish Premiership's top six at the split of the division after MD33 for the first time since 2015-16. The Staggies failed to win any of their opening 10 league matches of this campaign (D3 L7), but since their 11th match onwards, only Celtic (63) and Rangers (53) have picked up more Scottish Premiership points than Malky Mackay's side (37).

Since losing each of their first three away league games this season, Celtic have since won 12 of their last 14 on the road (D2). Home and away, the league leaders have won 23 of their last 26 Scottish Premiership fixtures (D3).

Of players to play at least 1,000 minutes in the Scottish Premiership this season, Celtic's Jota is averaging the best minutes-per-assist ratio (one every 229 minutes).

Watch Ross County vs Celtic live from 2.15pm on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 2.30pm

Team news

Dundee United boss Tam Courts will assess Kevin McDonald ahead of the visit of Hearts. The midfielder is nursing a muscular problem while Max Biamou had a recurrence of a thigh injury. Ian Harkes (ankle) and Peter Pawlett (Achilles) are out for the rest of the season.

Hearts will assess several players with knocks including defender Stephen Kingsley. Andy Halliday is likely to miss out with an Achilles knock while Michael Smith is back in training after a back problem.

Craig Halkett (ankle) and Beni Baningime (knee) are out while John Souttar is set to return to the training pitch next week after ankle surgery.

Opta stats

Dundee United have only won one of their last six Scottish Premiership matches against Hearts (D1 L4), a 2-1 victory in February 2016 under Mixu Paatelainen.

Hearts scored nine goals in their three previous league games against Dundee United this season, at least three more than they netted versus any other club before the division's split this term.

Dundee United have only lost one of their last 10 league games (W2 D7), and are unbeaten in their last five at home (W2 D3). This is the club's longest unbeaten home run in the top-flight since November 2014 (run of seven).

Hearts are the first newly promoted Scottish Premiership side to finish in the division's top six when it splits after MD33 since Hibernian in 2017-18.

Despite Hearts using fewer different players than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership (25), no club have had more different goalscorers (excluding own goals) in the 2021-22 competition than the Edinburgh club (18, level with Celtic).

Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog.