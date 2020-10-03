Rotherham 1-1 Huddersfield: Angus MacDonald own goal snatches point for Terriers

An agonising own goal by Rotherham's Angus MacDonald in stoppage time allowed Huddersfield to snatch a point in a drab Yorkshire derby.

Rotherham had looked like they were going to maintain their solid start to life back in the Championship until Spanish youth international Pipa's effort in the sixth minute of added time, which struck MacDonald, made the score 1-1.

The game was played out in heavy rain and both sides found it hard going in a match of poor quality and few big chances.

Angus MacDonald's alertness prevented an early Huddersfield goal as the centre-back was on hand to dive in front of Fraizer Campbell's shot from Isaac Mbenza's cutback.

Huddersfield goalkeeper Ben Hamer had been untested throughout the first half an hour - but was picking the ball out of his net after 33 minutes.

Academy product Ben Wiles was given too much space 25 yards out and he took advantage by firing an unstoppable drive into the bottom corner.

Image: Huddersfield snatched a late point after Angus MacDonald's own goal

Rotherham searched for a second before the break and Freddie Ladapo came close after darting down the right and forcing Hamer into tipping over.

Former Millers loanee Josh Koroma missed a glorious chance to level the scores after he met Harry Toffolo's cross but his sliding effort dragged wide.

The visitors were pushing to get level but powerful shots from Mbenza and Carel Eiting were both blocked as Rotherham's defence put their bodies on the line to stay in the lead.

Juninho Bacuna was also left frustrated by a selfless and brave block after the ball fell to him kindly from a corner.

Koroma, who had been with the Millers as last season's League One campaign was cut short, looked like Huddersfield's best outlet for a goal and he fired just wide again after cutting in from the left flank and shooting from the edge of the box.

The away side crafted a great opportunity with skipper Jonathan Hogg sliding in Pipa but he was denied at the near post by a strong save from goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.

Rotherham had to see out six minutes of added on time and had a scare with substitute Adama Diakhaby heading wide from Toffolo's centre.

As they entered the final minute, Pipa's effort was diverted in off the unlucky Angus MacDonald to earn the visitors a point.

What the managers said...

Rotherham's Paul Warne: “I think out of possession the lads couldn’t work any harder. Huddersfield don’t give you a minute on the ball and they forced us into a lot of unusual errors. I was really pleased with the lads for giving everything. Especially considering Angus was outstanding, it was harsh on him.

“It will have a psychological blow on them and it will be a weekend spoiler for them. The lads are doing a lot of things right. Unfortunately it’s four points we’ve dropped in two games and we would be absolutely smoking it with them.”

Huddersfield's Carlos Corberan: “Rotherham was going to be one of the toughest games we were going to play. I think it’s important to find a way you can dominate a game. You can do that with the ball. I was very proud of all my players even if we didn’t score the goal. In football the most important thing to do is score. It took a bit of luck but it was very clear that we deserved it today.

“I am very pleased with two things. The personality they showed from the first moment. They showed personality with the ball. I am happy when I see the level of the team. I am more happy about the performances than the results we are getting.”