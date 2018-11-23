Rotherham vs Sheff Utd preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Rotherham are only without long-term absentees Sean Raggett and Darren Potter for the South Yorkshire derby with Sheffield United.

Raggett is back in full training after an ankle operation but needs some game time before being thrown into the action while Potter still has months to go in his recovery from an ankle injury.

Internationals Marek Rodak, Semi Ajayi and Kyle Vassell have all reported back from their exertions with their countries in good health. The Millers are unbeaten in five Championship games and have not lost at home since August.

Sheffield United will have John Egan available for the short trip across the M1. Egan picked up a calf problem while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland but he is expected to be fit.

All of Wilder's other internationals have returned fit and well and will be vying for a place in the side at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

1:24 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn and Rotherham. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn and Rotherham.

Opta stats

Rotherham have won just one of their previous 12 league games against Sheffield United (D4 L7), although that victory did come in the most recent home meeting (3-1 in September 2013).

Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last 11 league games against Rotherham in the second tier (W6 D5).

Rotherham haven't lost any of their previous five games in the Championship (W1 D4); their longest unbeaten run in the second tier since April 2016 (a run of 11 games under Neil Warnock).

Rotherham vs Sheff Utd Live on

Sheffield United haven't scored in either of their last two games in the Championship - not since September 2013 have they failed to score in three consecutive league games.

71% of Rotherham's goals in the Championship this term have been scored via set pieces (10 of 14); the most of any side.

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored with 37% of his shots in the Championship this season; the best conversion rate of any player in the competition (min. 10 shots).

Prutton's prediction

Rotherham are unbeaten in five games now in the Championship but just one win in that time is why they are not quite climbing away from the relegation zone.

Sheffield United have had two weeks to dwell on the frustration of not putting away Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane. This is around the time of the season when they started to slip off the boil last year, and they won't want that to happen again. This, however, is a score draw for me.

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)