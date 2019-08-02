Salford vs Stevenage preview: League Two clash live on Sky Sports Football

Salford begin life in the Football League with a home game against Stevenage.

City won promotion via the National League play-offs last season and manager Graham Alexander has added to his squad over the summer.

Richie Towell, Oscar Threlkeld, Dan Jones, Joey Jones, Kyle Letheren and Luke Armstrong are among the new signings hoping to make their debuts. The likes of Matt Green, Devonte Redmond, Danny Livesey, Max Crocombe, Jack Redshaw and Amine Linganzi left the club over the summer.

Stevenage have a handful of injury issues to contend with ahead of their opening match. Ben Nugent, Ben Kennedy and Paul Digby are all struggling for fitness and Boro boss Dino Maamria will make a late decision about their inclusion.

Maamria stopped short of naming names but he also has other players in the squad who are nursing minor knocks who will need to be monitored over the next 48 hours. New signings Jason Cowley, Jamie Fielding, Chris Stokes, Charlie Carter, Paul Digby, Tyler Denton and Dean Parrett should all be in contention.

Opta stats

Salford City will make their EFL debut against Stevenage; only one of the last 11 sides to play their first ever game in the EFL have picked up a victory in their opening match (D6 L4).

Salford City will be the 64th different opponent Stevenage will face in an English Football League match.

Salford started the 2018-19 National League season with a 12-game unbeaten run at Moor Lane (W9 D3), before a 1-2 defeat against Dagenham and Redbridge in December 2018.

Stevenage will start their season away from home for the first time since joining the EFL in 2010-11 - they have won just one of their previous nine opening day fixtures (D5 L3), a 1-0 victory against Hartlepool in August 2014.

Adam Rooney netted 22 goals from 38 league appearances for Salford last campaign - his best return in a single league season since he scored 24 goals for Inverness in 2009-10.

Prutton's prediction

It is always an exciting prospect having a new club in the Football League, and it will be great to follow Salford City this season and see how they get on in League Two.

Stevenage narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season and will be hoping for another push towards the top seven this campaign. It is tough to judge how Salford will get on, but I think they will start life in the EFL with a win.

David Prutton predicts: 2-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)