San Marino vs England LIVE!

GALLAGHER HOPING TO GET CHANCE FROM BENCHCrystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher is one player hoping to impress after being called up to the England senior squad for the first time.The 21-year-old midfielder, who is on loan at Selhurst Park from Chelsea, has been rewarded by England manager Gareth Southgate after scoring four goals and adding two assists for Palace this season.Asked about Gallagher's call-up, Southgate said: "I've been very impressed with him. We have tracked Conor for quite a long time, his loan spells at Charlton and Swansea, West Brom and Crystal Palace."At each loan he has done really well. We talked about him when we named the original squad of who we wanted to keep an eye on. That is the benefit of being with the U21s, it is an easy transition to bring him across; already Covid tested - that is not to say he is only here because of that, he deserves to be here."