Sheffield United vs Derby preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could tweak his starting line up for the visit of Championship promotion rivals Derby.

Wilder has named an unchanged team for the past two matches but, after a home defeat to West Brom and a draw at Ipswich, he might be contemplating changes.

Leon Clarke returned from the bench after a three-match absence with a nerve issue as a substitute at Portman Road and the striker is pushing for a return to the side. Conor Washington and Paul Coutts are also options for Wilder as the Blades look for a first win at Bramall Lane since October.

Derby continue to assess the fitness of forward Tom Lawrence, while Joe Ledley is nearing a return to the squad. Lawrence suffered an ankle ligament injury against Nottingham Forest and missed the draw with Bristol City at the weekend.

Ledley returned to action following hip surgery with a run-out for the under-23s side on Thursday but he was overlooked against the Robins. Fellow midfielder Bradley Johnson will complete a five-match suspension and will be available again for the trip to Norwich on December 29.

Sheffield United have picked up just one point from their two league games against Derby County so far in 2018; drawing 1-1 at Derby on New Year's Day, before losing 2-1 away in October.

Derby County have scored in each of their last seven away trips to Sheffield United (eight goals), last failing to do so in March 2003.

Derby last lost a league game on Boxing Day in 2012 and have since gone four games without a defeat; drawing on this day in 2017 and 2013 and winning on 2014 and 2015.

Sheffield United have won both of their Boxing Day matches under Chris Wilder, winning 2-0 against Oldham in 2016 and 3-0 against Sunderland in 2017.

Sheffield United haven't lost three consecutive home league matches since February 2013 when they were in League One.

Derby have lost none of their last 11 away league matches in December (W7 D4).

Prutton's prediction

It is now nearly three months since Sheffield United last won back-to-back games in the Championship, which goes some way to explaining why they have dropped away from the automatic promotion race.

Derby are ticking along under Frank Lampard and you would expect both of these sides to still be in play-off contention come the end of the season. That being said, I fancy the Rams to sneak this one.

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)