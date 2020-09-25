Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Sheffield United vs Leeds United. Premier League.

Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United 0

    Leeds United 0

      Sheffield United vs Leeds preview, team news, kick-off

      John Egan suspended for Sheff Utd in Yorkshire derby, new Leeds signing Diego Llorente available to play; Watch free match highlights shortly after full time on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel

      Friday 25 September 2020 20:05, UK

      Team news and stats ahead of Sheffield United vs Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

      Team news

      Sheffield United will be without John Egan after his controversial red card at Aston Villa.

      Egan serves a one-match ban after being judged to have denied Ollie Watkins a clear goalscoring opportunity in the 1-0 defeat, so Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu - who came on at Villa Park - could replace him, with Phil Jagielka another option in central defence.

      Lys Mousset remains sidelined by a toe injury but manager Chris Wilder has no other injury concerns as he seeks to steer his side to their first points of the season against their Yorkshire rivals.

      Leeds midfielder Pablo Hernandez remains two weeks away from a return to action after a groin strain, but Marcelo Bielsa has no new injury concerns.

      Bielsa said new signing Diego Llorente was available to play, but it remains to be seen if he will be included in the squad after completing his £18m move from Real Sociedad this week.

      Adam Forshaw is out with a hip injury with Gaetano Berardi also sidelined.

      Follow Sheffield United vs Leeds in our dedicated live match blog.

      Opta stats

      • Sheffield United have won four of their last five league games against Leeds (L1); this will be the first top-flight meeting between the sides since a 2-2 draw in March 1994.
      • Leeds won their last league visit to Bramall Lane against Sheffield United, 1-0 in December 2018. They've not won back-to-back away games against the Blades since April 1992.
      • 31 goals have been scored over the last eight top-flight meetings between Sheffield United (12) and Leeds (19), with the Whites winning six of those matches (D1 L1).
      • This will be the first Yorkshire derby in the Premier League since May 2001, when Leeds United beat Bradford City 6-1 in their penultimate game of the 2000-01 campaign.
      • Leeds United's first two Premier League games this season have seen 14 goals scored (7 for, 7 against), more than in any other team's first two matches of a Premier League campaign. They are the first top-flight side to both score and concede seven goals in their first two matches since Liverpool in the 1932-33 season.
