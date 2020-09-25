Sheffield United vs Leeds preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Sheffield United vs Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).
Team news
Sheffield United will be without John Egan after his controversial red card at Aston Villa.
Egan serves a one-match ban after being judged to have denied Ollie Watkins a clear goalscoring opportunity in the 1-0 defeat, so Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu - who came on at Villa Park - could replace him, with Phil Jagielka another option in central defence.
Lys Mousset remains sidelined by a toe injury but manager Chris Wilder has no other injury concerns as he seeks to steer his side to their first points of the season against their Yorkshire rivals.
Leeds midfielder Pablo Hernandez remains two weeks away from a return to action after a groin strain, but Marcelo Bielsa has no new injury concerns.
Bielsa said new signing Diego Llorente was available to play, but it remains to be seen if he will be included in the squad after completing his £18m move from Real Sociedad this week.
Adam Forshaw is out with a hip injury with Gaetano Berardi also sidelined.
How to follow
Follow Sheffield United vs Leeds in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- Sheffield United have won four of their last five league games against Leeds (L1); this will be the first top-flight meeting between the sides since a 2-2 draw in March 1994.
- Leeds won their last league visit to Bramall Lane against Sheffield United, 1-0 in December 2018. They've not won back-to-back away games against the Blades since April 1992.
- 31 goals have been scored over the last eight top-flight meetings between Sheffield United (12) and Leeds (19), with the Whites winning six of those matches (D1 L1).
- This will be the first Yorkshire derby in the Premier League since May 2001, when Leeds United beat Bradford City 6-1 in their penultimate game of the 2000-01 campaign.
- Leeds United's first two Premier League games this season have seen 14 goals scored (7 for, 7 against), more than in any other team's first two matches of a Premier League campaign. They are the first top-flight side to both score and concede seven goals in their first two matches since Liverpool in the 1932-33 season.