Sheffield United vs Leeds preview, team news, kick-off

Team news

Sheffield United will be without John Egan after his controversial red card at Aston Villa.

Egan serves a one-match ban after being judged to have denied Ollie Watkins a clear goalscoring opportunity in the 1-0 defeat, so Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu - who came on at Villa Park - could replace him, with Phil Jagielka another option in central defence.

Lys Mousset remains sidelined by a toe injury but manager Chris Wilder has no other injury concerns as he seeks to steer his side to their first points of the season against their Yorkshire rivals.

0:46 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says the club must sign its transfer targets if they are to improve their squad and compete in the Premier League.

Leeds midfielder Pablo Hernandez remains two weeks away from a return to action after a groin strain, but Marcelo Bielsa has no new injury concerns.

Bielsa said new signing Diego Llorente was available to play, but it remains to be seen if he will be included in the squad after completing his £18m move from Real Sociedad this week.

Adam Forshaw is out with a hip injury with Gaetano Berardi also sidelined.

How to follow

Follow Sheffield United vs Leeds in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

