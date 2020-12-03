Sheffield United vs Leicester City preview, team news, kick-off time, live on Sky, prediction

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Sheffield United vs Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2.15pm.

Team news

Sheffield United will check on Enda Stevens and Ethan Ampadu ahead of their home game against Leicester.

Stevens has been nursing a knee injury in recent weeks and Ampadu missed the defeat at West Brom with a hip problem. Both defenders will be given until the last minute to prove their fitness.

Lys Mousset made his long-awaited return from injury as a substitute at the Hawthorns last weekend. The striker will be involved again on Sunday but Blades boss Chris Wilder has said the Frenchman is not yet ready to start a game.

Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira and Wes Morgan will be assessed ahead of Leicester's trip to Bramall Lane.

Image: Caglar Soyuncu was substituted during Europa League action in midweek

Defender Soyuncu was forced off after just 17 minutes of Thursday's 1-0 Europa League defeat at Zorya Luhansk after aggravating the groin injury which had kept him out for 10 games.

Pereira is unlikely to be risked after tweaking his groin in his first game since March following a serious knee injury while Morgan has a back issue. Timothy Castagne's hamstring injury also keeps him out but Daniel Amartey (thigh) is available along with Wilfred Ndidi.

How to follow

2:30 A preview of matchweek 11 in the Premier League as Tottenham host Arsenal in the north London derby and Manchester United travel to east London to face David Moyes’ West Ham.

Sheffield United vs Leicester City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 2pm on Sunday; kick-off at 2.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Sheffield United

Leicester City Sunday 6th December 2:00pm Kick off 2:15pm

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Brom’s win over Sheffield United

Chris Wilder can't catch a break.

Not only was there an alien-like forcefield installed around West Brom's goal last weekend as his side failed to score on an xG of 3.37 - he's now about to face Leicester who have three of their key stars returning from injury.

Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira all are a huge upgrade on Leicester's back-ups, especially Ricardo, who is one of the best attacking full-backs in the Premier League. His energy, dribbling and final third quality has been sorely missed for nine months.

If the Blades can get their noses in front then this might be where their season turns but although Leicester aren't creating many chances, they have a habit of taking them when it matters. Jamie Vardy just loves scoring against Sheffield United too - he might just be cupping an ear towards the empty stands at Bramall Lane again in this one.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Fulham's win over Leicester

Leicester have won each of their last five meetings with Sheffield United in all competitions, including both Premier League games last term.

In all competitions, Sheffield United are winless in their last eight games against Leicester (D2 L6) since a 3-0 home win in the Championship in April 2008. The Blades have also lost each of their last three at home against Leicester.

Sheffield United are one of just three teams in English top-flight history to have won one point or fewer from their opening 10 games to a season, after Manchester United (0 in 1930-31) and West Bromwich Albion (1 in 1985-86).

Sheffield United are winless in their last 13 Premier League games, losing 12 of those. They last had a longer run without a league win between December 2010-March 2011 (14 games).

No side has scored fewer Premier League goals this season than Sheffield United (4). 22% of their total shots this season came in their 0-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion last time out (21/95).

Pitch to Post Preview: Redknapp assesses Tottenham and Arsenal; Plus the return of fans, Chelsea's striker dilemma, and more!

This week on the Pitch to Post Preview Podcast, Jamie Redknapp joins Peter Smith and Adam Bate to look ahead to the north London derby and assess Tottenham and Arsenal's contrasting form.

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett also has the latest from Leicester and the future of Jonny Evans, while we discuss whether Olivier Giroud should be Chelsea's first-choice striker and Man Utd's tricky trip to West Ham.

Plus we hear from a Charlton supporter about the experience of returning to watch live football. Adam also makes his bold Pitch for what he thinks will happen in this weekend's Premier League action - and it's good news for the teams in the relegation zone…!