Sheffield United vs Watford preview

John Fleck is back from a ban to take on Watford at Bramall Lane

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Sheffield United vs Watford in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Team news

John Fleck is back from his one-match suspension, and Chris Wilder confirmed his Sheffield United squad had no injury concerns.

Oli McBurnie will hope to keep his place up front over Lys Mousset after scoring the winner at Brighton.

Watford will be without midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure at Bramall Lane after he received his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Danny Welbeck (thigh), Tom Cleverley (calf), Sebastian Prodl (knee), Daryl Janmaat (knee) and Jose Holebas (ankle) remain out.

How to follow

Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published just after full-time on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Opta stats

Sheffield United have lost just one of their last five home league games against Watford (W3 D1), though it was the most recent such meeting in the Championship back in October 2010 (0-1).

Watford are unbeaten in their last four league meetings with Sheffield United (W3 D1), keeping a clean sheet each time. Only against Stoke (6 between 2005-2015) and Brighton (5 between 1968-1973) have they recorded more successive shutouts in league football.

Sheffield United have won their last three Boxing Day games in league football. However, in the Premier League they've failed to win all three such games (D1 L2) and have so far failed to score on this day in the competition.

Watford are winless in their last seven Boxing Day away games (D3 L4), with the Hornets failing to score in six of these. However, only one of their last 12 Boxing Day games has been away from home (2-2 vs Chelsea in 2015).

Sheffield United haven't won four consecutive Premier League matches since August 1993, winning the final three games in 1992/93 and on the opening day of the 1993/94 season.

Watford are looking to win back to back Premier League games for the first time since February, when they beat Everton at home and Cardiff City away.

Since winning 5-1 at Cardiff in February, Watford have netted just nine goals in their last 14 Premier League away games (conceding 33) and have picked up just eight of a possible 42 points on the road (W2 D2 L10).

Sheffield United have given 12,287 minutes to British players in the Premier League this season, more than any other club.

Watford striker Troy Deeney has scored on six days of the week in the Premier League - the only day he hasn't scored on is Thursday (he's never played on that day). Since the start of the 2015/16 season, the only current Premier League player to score on all seven days is Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette.

Since the start of the 2016/17 season, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has won 83 matches in the top four tiers of English league football - 11 more than any other English manager (Paul Tisdale and Paul Cook on 72).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

Sheffield United are brilliant. Is this getting serious for them now? There is nothing to throw back at them. David McGoldrick has been a star but he cannot hit a barn door - what an asset he is to the team though and that's what they do. There has not been a player that I haven't loved for Sheffield United.

John Egan has been fabulous; he will not be the Player of the Year but everything he is doing is done right. Watford will have had a bounce from the Manchester United result but they cannot bully them the way they did with Man Utd.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

