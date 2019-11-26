Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk

Sheffield Wednesday face Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Team news

Sheffield Wednesday will be without defender Liam Palmer. Full-back Palmer was shown a straight red card in the 90th minute of Saturday's 2-1 loss at West Brom for a late challenge on Grady Diangana, and will miss the next three matches, with Moses Odubajo his likely replacement.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is also out of the game against Garry Monk's former club with what the Owls boss has simply described as "a very slight injury" to his shoulder. It means Cameron Dawson, who has only conceded two goals in his four previous Championship appearances this season, will step between the posts.

Captain Harlee Dean is sidelined for the Blues as he serves the final game of a three-match suspension following his red card in the 4-2 defeat at Cardiff at the start of the month. After replacing goalkeeper Lee Camp for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield following a recent dip in form, Conal Trueman can expect to retain his place as he performed solidly in his first game of the season.

Midfielder Gary Gardner is closing in on a return after a month-long lay-off with a knee injury as he is now training again with the first-team group. Midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld, who has not played since early April, is not expected to return until early next year as he continues his recovery from anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Recent form

The new manager bounce Garry Monk brought to Hillsborough seems a thing of the past, with just one win in the last five league games for Sheffield Wednesday. They fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat to leaders West Brom at the weekend, following a 2-2 draw at home to Swansea prior to the international break.

Birmingham haven't won a league game since October 26 and, while they drew with Huddersfield last time out, before that, they were beaten 1-0 by Fulham and 4-2 by Cardiff.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

Sheffield Wednesday have won just one point in their last four league matches against Birmingham City (W0 D1 L3).

Birmingham have managed just one win in their last eight away league matches against Sheffield Wednesday (W1 D3 L4).

This will be Garry Monk's first league match against Birmingham since departing the club - he won his last game against them in November 2017, when he was in charge of Middlesbrough.

Birmingham have picked up just four points from their last eight away league games (W1 D1 L6).

Sheffield Wednesday have lost just three of their last 22 home league matches (W12 D7 L3) and are unbeaten in five at Hillsborough (W2 D3 L0).

Birmingham City's Fran Villalba has created 33 chances in the Championship this season; 12 more than any of his teammates, however, Villalba is yet to record an assist.

Prutton's prediction

