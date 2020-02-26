Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Charlton: Steven Fletcher sinks Charlton at the death

Substitute Steven Fletcher's stoppage-time goal gave Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 victory over Charlton for only their second win in 12 Sky Bet Championship games.

Wednesday were the better side, creating a host of chances to score, but a combination of wasteful finishing and an assured performance from opposition 'keeper Dillon Phillips kept the scoreline blank until Fletcher struck at the death.

Wednesday boss Garry Monk handed a recall to on-loan striker Connor Wickham and Macauley Bonne was included in Charlton's starting line-up for the first time since December.

During a quiet opening period, Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri put a speculative effort from distance off target and at the other end Josh Cullen saw his shot blocked.

Image: Charlton Athletic players stand dejected after conceding the late goal

Forestieri then tried a low shot from inside the area which Phillips pushed wide.

Charlton's Erhun Oztumer tried to play Lyle Taylor through the middle but Liam Palmer was alert to the danger and made a vital interception.

Forestieri had time to pick his spot but his attempted chip was easily gathered by Phillips and the Wednesday forward was again in the thick of the action, firing in a shot which was deflected wide.

The hosts had a good chance towards the end of the half when Jacob Murphy's cross was nodded down by Wickham to Forestieri whose shot was headed over by Kieran Lee from inside the six-yard box.

Forestieri had another chance within a minute of the restart when his shot hit the side netting after Barry Bannan slipped the ball through to him on the left side of the area.

It was the start of a good spell for Wednesday with Forestieri again threatening, seeing an effort deflected wide. Kadeem Harris also had a shot saved by Phillips.

Fletcher then posed problems for the visitors, first seeing his effort kept out by Phillips and then having a firm header superbly saved by the keeper. From the resulting corner, Wickham shot wide.

The visitors went close to taking the lead against the run of play when Taylor's long-range strike thumped against the bar.

Forestieri was involved again soon afterwards, trying a shot from distance which was well saved by Phillips.

When Taylor threatened from close range, Wednesday skipper Tom Lees made a vital challenge to block his effort.

With the clock ticking down, Palmer's free-kick was flicked on by Lees and Fletcher headed in from close range with home fans reacting with a mixture of relief and elation.

What the managers said...

Sheffield Wednesday's Garry Monk: "Of course I'm very pleased. I think the main thing is that we deserved to win that game. We missed some glorious chances and thought it wasn't going to go in.

"It's very pleasing that in the last two games we've showed that spirit and mentality. Right to the very end we kept pushing and got what we deserved."

Charlton's Lee Bowyer: "I'm disappointed, frustrated and angry. My players gave absolutely everything and they didn't deserve not to come away with anything tonight. It wasn't a foul for their goal. One hundred percent, it wasn't a foul. I spoke to the ref and he said, 'It's because your player's sandwiched him'. A six foot seven striker has got sandwiched.

"I'm sure it's still a contact sport and there was minimal contact. He gave a foul and it was never a foul. It's becoming a non-contact sport now. That's the way it's going, anyway. It's wrong because we deserved to come away with a point. We're in every game and we've just pushed Sheffield Wednesday, who are a very good side. We were causing problems. If we'd just taken care a bit more in the final third. I thought we did well at times."