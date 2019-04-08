Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Barry Bannan suffered a hamstring injury against Aston Villa

Barry Bannan is an injury doubt for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of their Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Scottish midfielder was forced off with a hamstring problem during the home defeat against his former club Aston Villa. He is set for a scan on Monday to determine the extent of the damage. Defender Dominic Iorfa will also be assessed after injury caused his withdrawal just before half-time on Saturday.

Some good news for Owls boss Steve Bruce could see the return of Rolando Aarons. The on-loan midfielder has missed the last two games through injury.

Forest will check on the fitness of Tendayi Darikwa before making the trip to Hillsborough. The full-back missed the defeat at Rotherham with a hamstring problem but he could recover in time to feature on Tuesday night.

Tobias Figueiredo and Sam Byram are both nearing returns from injury having stepped up their recoveries by playing for the Reds' U23 side on Friday. There is a chance they could be involved again before the end of the season, as Forest look to sneak into the play-offs.

Highlights of the Championship match between Rotherham and Nottingham Forest

Opta stats

Sheffield Wednesday have won seven of their last eight league matches against Nottingham Forest (L1).

Nottingham Forest have lost their last three league matches against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Steve Bruce has faced a different Nottingham Forest manager in his last eight meetings with the Tricky Trees (Paul Hart, Sean O'Driscoll, Billy Davies, Dougie Freedman, Paul Williams, Gary Brazil, Mark Warburton, Aitor Karanka).

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored in his previous two league appearances against Sheffield Wednesday, scoring at Hillsborough last season for Aston Villa.

Sheffield Wednesday haven't lost consecutive league matches since a run of four in October and November 2018.

Nottingham Forest are winless in 12 away matches in all competitions (W0 D6 L6), winning none of their six away games under Martin O'Neill (W0 D3 L3).

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)