Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 QPR: Macauley Bonne nets stoppage-time equaliser at Hillsborough

New signing Macauley Bonne scored in stoppage time to earn QPR a 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

Yoann Barbet's own goal gave the hosts the lead before Bonne's leveller in the sixth minute of added time at Hillsborough.

Owls boss Garry Monk named four changes from the side that lost to Bristol City last time out. Callum Paterson was handed his first start after arriving from Cardiff, Elias Kachunga dropped down to the bench, while Dominic Iorfa and Izzy Brown were absent from the squad. Liam Shaw and Adam Reach replaced the pair.

QPR made just the one change from the home draw against Middlesbrough, with Tom Carroll replacing George Thomas in midfield. Bonne was named amongst the substitutes.

The Owls threatened from distance through Kadeem Harris but his shot was blocked before it could trouble Seny Dieng in the QPR goal.

Geoff Cameron narrowly missed a golden opportunity for the visitors towards the end of the first half. Ilias Chair delivered another corner, with Cameron glancing his effort on to the post.

Paterson came close to opening his Wednesday account, but his menacing effort was deflected out for a corner.

Image: Macauley Bonne netted a stoppage-time equaliser just one day after joining QPR from Charlton

On the brink of half-time Josh Windass found himself through on goal after a delightful through-ball from Reach, however he failed to convert his shot before Barbet was there to cover for QPR.

After the interval, Owls captain Barry Bannan came close to making the breakthrough when Reach took a quick free-kick. Bannan's drive was parried beyond the post by Dieng.

Wednesday made the breakthrough in the 54th minute. Bannan played an exceptional through-ball to Reach, who delivered a low cross into the penalty area where Barbet tapped the ball into his own goal.

Reach almost doubled the Owls' lead soon after the opener with a fierce volley but his shot was parried away by Dieng.

QPR came close to equalising when Rob Dickie rose the highest from a corner, however his header was too high.

Cameron almost levelled when Bright Osayi-Samuel delivered a driven cross, however Cameron's effort was collected comfortably by Dawson.

There was late drama at both ends, with Massimo Luongo rattling the crossbar for the Owls in the 89th minute after meeting Harris' delivery towards the penalty spot.

And, in the last minute of stoppage time, Bonne latched onto a Barbet cross, giving the visitors a creditable draw.

What the managers said...

Sheffield Wednesday's Garry Monk: “I couldn’t have asked for anything more from the lads today. We didn’t get to grips with their shape in the first half, but we corrected that in the second half. I thought they gave absolutely everything and considering all the disruption we had prior to the game then during the game with what we had to do, finishing the game with 10 men.

“The lads gave me everything today and I thought that was a really unfortunate goal to concede right at the end, but in terms of effort with what they’ve had to face I thought they were excellent. I couldn’t have asked for any more today with the effort and the attitude and commitment.”

QPR's Mark Warburton: “I thought we were a big problem in the first half. We were organised, we had a good shape, we were threatening, and the set pieces worked really well and we unluckily hit the post. We looked a good team.

“We could have played better, but I thought we thoroughly deserved the equaliser and one point at least is what we should have had out of that game. We had a good reaction, a really good reaction. A big performance. Rob Dickie at centre-half was excellent but all over the park we had players that stood out. I thought we looked a very good side, so I’m pleased with that.”