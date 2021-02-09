Sheffield United vs Bristol City preview: FA Cup fifth round preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Sheff Utd vs Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday (kick-off 7.30pm).

Team news

Chris Wilder is hoping to welcome several players back into his Sheffield United ranks for the visit of Bristol City to Bramall Lane.

Striker Lys Mousset and wing-back Enda Stevens could return, while Ethan Ampadu - ineligible against his parent club Chelsea in the Premier League - should slot back in on the left side of central defence.

George Baldock is "touch and go," according to the Blades boss, while Jack O'Connell and Sander Berge remain long-term absentees.

5:21 Chris Wilder reacts to disappointment against Chelsea last time out

Bristol City boss Dean Holden is not anticipating any squad changes ahead of his side's trip to Bramall Lane.

The Robins suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Cardiff on Saturday and Holden has reported no new injuries.

Holden will weigh up whether to give forward Jamie Paterson his first start after being sidelined for 10 weeks with a groin problem.

Henri Lansbury and Joe Williams are expected to keep their spots in the line-up following their debuts at the weekend.

1:50 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Cardiff City

Opta stats

Sheffield United have progressed from all three of their FA Cup ties with Bristol City, with this the first such meeting between the sides since a 2-0 third-round win for the Blades in 1974-75.

Bristol City have won their last three away games against Sheffield United, with all of these coming in league competition between 2014 and 2019.

Sheffield United are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final in consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so in 2002-03 and 2003-04.

Bristol City are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for the first time since 1973-74. The Robins have won just one of their last 16 FA Cup games against Premier League sides (D4 L11).

Sheffield United have won 16 of their last 17 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, losing the other against non-league Barnet in January 2019.

Famara Diédhiou has scored in three of his last four FA Cup appearances for Bristol City, netting in both the third and fourth rounds so far this term.

FA Cup 2020/21 - key dates and draw

The FA Cup schedule has been confirmed, with the final set to take place at Wembley on Saturday, May 15.

There will be no replays this season to help ease fixture congestion.