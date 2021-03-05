Sheff Utd vs Southampton preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Sheff Utd vs Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Team news

Phil Jagielka's contentious red card for denying Anwar El Ghazi a goal-scoring opportunity during the second half of the 1-0 win against Aston Villa means he must now serve a suspension for Sheffield United.

The 38-year-old joins the injured Chris Basham, Jack O'Connell and John Egan in being unavailable to Wilder, prompting the Blades boss to sarcastically suggest that striker Oli McBurnie will line up in central defence against Southampton.

Ralph Hasenhuttl finally has some positive news on the injury front but warned Southampton will continue go through seasons of highs and crashing lows unless the squad is majorly bolstered this summer.

Oriol Romeu, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi remain out with long-term issues but Ibrahima Diallo, Takumi Minamino and Kyle Walker-Peters are back this weekend.

Jones Knows prediction

Losing faith in Ralph Hasenhuttl would be a mistake for everyone passing judgement on Southampton's recent form.

Yes, the Saints have taken only one point from the last 27 available but to my eye the performance levels are still hitting the usual Hasenhuttl heights, there's a bit of variance going on with the results. No way were they deserving of taking zero points from their last two matches at Leeds and Everton. Fine margins and injuries are conspiring against them at crucial times - much like Sheffield United's entire season.

The Blades are currently 26 points worse off than at the same stage last season but are going down swinging, winning three of their last six home games. I can certainly see the case for making them a bet here at 13/5 with Sky Bet for another win but this Saints run just has to end somewhere and where better than against a team they've beaten 7-1 on aggregate over the last three meetings in the Premier League.

The corresponding meeting earlier this season was as one-sided a fixture as you can imagine too. The 11/10 for an away win doesn't get me too excited so I've gone fishing for a price boost on Southampton to win by one goal at 11/4. Any win will do for Ralph and the Blades have lost by such a losing margin on 14 occasions this season.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1

BETTING ANGLE: Southampton to win by one goal (11/4 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Sheffield United have lost two of their last three home league games against Southampton, more than they had in their previous 15 at Bramall Lane (W11 D3 L1).

Southampton have won their last three league meetings with Sheffield United, last winning four in a row against them in 1950 in the second tier.

Sheffield United have won just one of their seven Premier League meetings with Southampton (D2 L4), with that victory coming in the first such meeting between the sides in October 1992 (2-0).

Since their return to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton have won four of their seven Premier League games in Yorkshire (D1 L2), as many as they had in their first 25 in the competition between 1992-93 and 2004-05 (W4 D10 L11).

Sheffield United have lost all eight of their Premier League games played on Saturdays this season - as it stands, it's the highest number of games a team has played on a specific weekday within a single Premier League season with a 100 per cent loss rate.

Southampton are on the longest current winless run in the Premier League, losing eight of their last nine games (D1) since beating Liverpool in January.

After scoring in 12 consecutive league games between September - December (averaging 2.1 goals-per-game), Southampton have failed to score in eight of their last 13 Premier League matches (averaging 0.5 goals-per-game).

Away from home, Southampton have lost their last five Premier League games by an aggregate score of 18-2. They last lost more consecutive away games in the top-flight between November 2004 and February 2005 (7).

Southampton striker Che Adams has scored more Premier League goals against Sheffield United than he has versus any other side, netting three goals in three appearances against his former employers.

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick has scored six Premier League goals for the Blades this season, twice as many as any other player (Billy Sharp, 3). He is looking to score in consecutive league games for the first time since January 2019 in the Championship.

