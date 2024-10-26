Sheffield United 2-0 Stoke City: Blades return to winning ways at home as they pay tribute to George Baldock

Sheffield United returned to winning ways following back-to-back defeats with a 2-0 victory over Stoke at Bramall Lane, as they paid tribute to George Baldock.

A minute's silence was observed before kick-off in memory of former United player Baldock, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 31.

Goals either side of the break from Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell gave the home side all three points and ended Stoke's four-match unbeaten run.

Following the defeat at Middlesbrough in midweek, United manager Chris Wilder made three changes.

Vini Souza returned after suspension and there were also recalls for Campbell and Harrison Burrows. One of the changes was enforced, with Gus Hamer suspended, while Sam McCallum and Sydie Peck dropped down to the bench.

The Stoke line-up showed four changes with Wouter Burger, Ashley Phillips, Junior Tchamadeu and Enda Stevens all winning recalls.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Alfie Gilchrist's low drive was diverted into the net by Moore.

Moore put a header wide and Souza saw his powerful shot well saved by Viktor Johansson as United continued to press early on.

Moore had another chance just after the half-hour mark when he met Burrows' cross with a stooping header which went over the bar.

Stoke made one change at the break, with Bae Jun-ho taking over from Tom Cannon.

Soon after the restart, Stoke's Million Manhoef put a free-kick over the defensive wall but Blades keeper Michael Cooper was able to make the save.

Campbell put the home side further ahead in the 50th minute with a shot on the turn, after he received a pass from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi inside the area, which found the net despite Johansson getting a touch to the ball.

Phillips had a chance to pull a goal back after Andrew Moran chipped the ball into the area but he dragged his shot wide.

Johansson came to his side's rescue with a great save at full stretch, turning Souza's effort wide.

Cooper had to be equally alert at the other end after Moran intercepted a pass and put Lewis Koumas through on goal, with the keeper making an important save.

Johansson was tested again late on when an Andre Brooks shot was blocked and the ball rebounded to Jamie Shackleton, whose effort was tipped over by the keeper.

On an emotional day for everyone connected with Sheffield United, David Bowie's 'Starman' - the song associated with Baldock - was played as Wilder gathered his players and staff after the final whistle.

They all stood in a circle on the pitch and the late player's number two shirt was held aloft by some of his former team-mates as they walked round the pitch.

The managers

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:

"We got the balance right off the pitch, got the balance right on the pitch. We needed to get that performance right and I believe we did. We controlled possession, we played really well.

"They played with freedom, they played with belief and personality and courage and that allowed them to dominate a dangerous outfit. Stoke are a team that's well coached, with some good players.

"We had to make sure that emotionally we were spot on today and controlled our emotions and played in the way we wanted to play today.

"We had to get that right, that was the biggest thing. The biggest message to the players that we had to take it out of it and and we did.

"I thought the players were outstanding. We're really proud of the players. They had a couple of chances so it would have been interesting but we managed to keep a clean sheet so I'm delighted with the players.

"It's been the toughest two weeks, personally, from my time being in football since I was 16, really, so that's the impact of it all. And for the players as well and staff and just even people in our canteen or people that saw someone every day.

"Then you chuck in two really difficult away games. Whenever it would have been, it would have been difficult to go and get a result at Leeds."

Stoke's Narcis Pelach:

"We knew that was going to be a tough test for us. Sheffield United away, coming back from the Premier League, very good players, good coach. We knew that was going to be hard but we always believed we could do something here.

"The first goal comes too quick, deflection after a free-kick. You cannot really control that but I think the team was organised, solid, with one extra man in defence in order to protect ourselves more.

"But you are not going to have many chances, so you have to take your moments in the game. We didn't, so Ashley Phillips, Lewis Koumas, these two had big chances. Ashley Phillips had another one from a free-kick.

"You have to be clinical because you are not going to have many chances against Sheffield United away. They were solid. I expected them to be strong in duels, second balls, and I think they were better than us.

"Disappointed for us because there are moments in the game we can link better and we didn't even have the chance to see the chance because we don't do the last or the previous pass well.

"We couldn't even see the speed of Lewis and Tom Cannon in the first half because we didn't link the transition."