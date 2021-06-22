Slovakia vs Spain LIVE!

ENRIQUE: SLOVAKIA 'TRICKIER THAN PEOPLE EXPECT'If Spain are taking more risks, it somewhat goes against what manager Luis Enrique told his pre-match press conference about today's opposition.Enrique told reporters: "Slovakia make it very hard to score against them, and a draw would also take them through. They're very difficult to break down through the central channel because they crowd that area with lots of players. This match is going to be trickier than most people expect. "We have had nothing but complications in our first two matches and we are going to be facing very similar complications again. But we’re ready."