Southampton vs Burnley.

Premier League.

      Southampton vs Burnley preview

      Friday 14 February 2020 13:23, UK

      James Ward-Prowse celebrates after restoring Southampton&#39;s lead
      Image: James Ward-Prowse could feature against Burnley

      Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Southampton vs Burnley on Saturday (Kick-off 12.30pm).

      Team news

      Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has recovered from a deep cut in his leg but he will not be risked against Burnley this weekend if there is a chance the wound could open up again, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Thursday.

      Ward-Prowse was carried off five minutes before half-time in their 3-2 FA Cup defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last week after he suffered a laceration on his leg while trying to block Ryan Sessegnon's clearance.

      The influential Ward-Prowse has been filling in at right-back in recent games but he is likely to return to midfield, with Spurs' on-loan defender Kyle Walker-Peters set to make his debut for the Saints.

      "[Walker-Peters has] trained now for a few weeks with us and showed that he can help us," manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said. "I think [he has] learnt our habits and our behaviours... This is another good option I have."

      Burnley will again be without striker Ashley Barnes (hernia) and winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring).

      Right-back Matt Lowton (knee) is a major doubt so Phil Bardsley could start, while left-back Charlie Taylor (hamstring) should be fit. New signing Josh Brownhill could be involved in the matchday squad for the first time.

      Out-of-favour defender Ben Gibson is training with Middlesbrough and will not be considered for the foreseeable future.

      Opta stats

        Southampton are winless in their last six Premier League meetings with Burnley (D3 L3), failing to score on four occasions in that run.

        Following their 3-0 win at Turf Moor on the opening weekend, Burnley are looking to complete the league double over Southampton for the first time since 1946-47 in the second tier.

        Southampton have won fewer points in home games than any other Premier League side this season (11). It's Saints' lowest points tally after 12 top-flight home games since the 1991-92 campaign (10).

        Burnley are looking to keep three consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since December 2017.

        Southampton have lost two of their last three Premier League games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 10 (W6 D2 L2).

        Charlie's prediction

        Southampton and Burnley have dug themselves out of a hole, Southampton impressing more so than Burnley.

        Southampton are still awkward at home, but they have got over this barrier. They played well at Tottenham in the FA Cup replay but are still suspect at home. Burnley, meanwhile, are a team that grind out results.

        I do not see too many goals, but Southampton will win and spring up towards the top half of the table, making them just about safe.

        CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

