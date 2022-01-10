Southampton vs Brentford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Brentford in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu will return to contention for Southampton's Premier League game at home to Brentford.

Forward Adams is available following a bout of coronavirus, while defender Salisu has completed a one-match ban.

Saints are short at right-back due to suspensions for Yan Valery and Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento's knee injury, while Alex McCarthy (hamstring), Will Smallbone (calf) and Moussa Djenepo (international duty) are also unavailable.

Brentford will have a double fitness boost with Sergi Canos and Mathias Jensen both available.

Winger Canos has been out of action with a thigh problem, while midfielder Jensen has been battling a groin concern.

Left-back Rico Henry is on the way back from a thigh injury but Tuesday's clash could come too soon for him to feature.

How to follow

Last time out...

My two angles for this clash revolve around taking on Southampton and thinking there is juice in the market regarding a low-scoring affair. Saints have an elite manager who is yet again creating an environment where players are flourishing to the extent where relegation is not even in the conversation despite a significant lack of investment in the playing squad.

However, at odds of 19/20 with Sky Bet for a home win, they are easily opposable considering they have won just two of their nine matches at St Mary's this season. Goals have been scarce at St Mary's, too. Only Wolves' home games have seen an overall lower average of goals per game than Southampton's with just 1.89 goals scored per 90 minutes this season. Under 2.5 goals at 4/5 with Sky Bet is worth a look.

Southampton's poor second-half record also points to Brentford scoring the last goal of the game at 6/4 with Sky Bet being an interesting betting angle. It's a bet that would have landed in eight of Southampton's last nine fixtures for starters.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's team are famed for their starts but tend to run out of gas as the final whistle approaches. If second halves only counted this season Saints would be second bottom with only seven goals scored. On the flip side, Brentford have the seventh-best second-half record in the Premier League and no team have conceded fewer goals than them after the break (8). With Bryan Mbeumo back to partner Ivan Toney, the Bees have the firepower to punish a sloppy second-half showing from the flaky hosts and score the last goal of the game.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Brentford to score the last goal of the game (6/4 with Sky Bet)

