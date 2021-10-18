Spartak Moscow vs Leicester City preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Spartak Moscow vs Leicester City in the Europa League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 3.30pm.

Team news

Spartak Moscow will be forced into a defensive change with Maximiliano Caufriez suspended following his sending off against Napoli.

Nikolay Rasskazov or Ilya Kutepov could deputise. Quincy Promes scored twice in that impressive 3-2 victory with 10 men in Naples but is struggling with a knock.

The hosts have also been dealt several injury blows with Ezequiel Ponce and Georgi Melkadze expected to join Promes in missing out, joining centre-back Pavel Maslov and midfielder Nail Umyarov on the sidelines. Former Chelsea player Victor Moses should continue in a wing-back role.

Meanwhile, Leicester are still without long-term absentees Wesley Fofana, Wilfred Ndidi and James Justin, while Jonny Evans has emerged as a doubt after coming off with cramp against former club Manchester United.

Patson Daka and Ayoze Perez both impressed off the bench at the King Power Stadium and are in line to start.

Jannik Vestergaard can expect a recall in place of Evans, while Hamza Choudhury and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will both be hoping for minutes in midfield.

How to follow

Follow live updates on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App from 2.30pm on Wednesday; kick-off 3.30pm. Also follow on on Sky Sports News.

Opta stats

