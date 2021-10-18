Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Spartak Moscow vs Leicester City preview, team news, stats, kick-off

      Patson Daka and Ayoze Perez are in contention to start for Leicester but Jonny Evans is a doubt; follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Sky Sports News

      Tuesday 19 October 2021 17:15, UK

      Paston Daka celebrates his first Leicester goal
      Image: Paston Daka could start against Spartak Moscow

      Team news and stats ahead of Spartak Moscow vs Leicester City in the Europa League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 3.30pm.

      Team news

      Spartak Moscow will be forced into a defensive change with Maximiliano Caufriez suspended following his sending off against Napoli.

      Nikolay Rasskazov or Ilya Kutepov could deputise. Quincy Promes scored twice in that impressive 3-2 victory with 10 men in Naples but is struggling with a knock.

      The hosts have also been dealt several injury blows with Ezequiel Ponce and Georgi Melkadze expected to join Promes in missing out, joining centre-back Pavel Maslov and midfielder Nail Umyarov on the sidelines. Former Chelsea player Victor Moses should continue in a wing-back role.

      Meanwhile, Leicester are still without long-term absentees Wesley Fofana, Wilfred Ndidi and James Justin, while Jonny Evans has emerged as a doubt after coming off with cramp against former club Manchester United.

      Patson Daka and Ayoze Perez both impressed off the bench at the King Power Stadium and are in line to start.

      Jannik Vestergaard can expect a recall in place of Evans, while Hamza Choudhury and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will both be hoping for minutes in midfield.

      How to follow

      Follow live updates on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App from 2.30pm on Wednesday; kick-off 3.30pm. Also follow on on Sky Sports News.

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over Manchester United in the Premier League

      Opta stats

      Leicester are winless in the Europa League so farthis season
      Image: Leicester are winless in the Europa League so far this season
      • Spartak Moscow and Leicester City have never previously faced in European competition. Leicester will be the eighth different English side that the Russians have faced (P19 W9 D3 L7).
      • Spartak Moscow last faced English opposition in December 2017 when they were defeated 7-0 by Liverpool at Anfield in a UEFA Champions League match. Spartak are currently winless in eight matches against English sides (D2 L6) since beating Arsenal 4-1 in November 2000.
      • Leicester have won just one of their last seven UEFA Europa League matches (D3 L3) and are winless in four (D2 L2). The Foxes have failed to score in three of their last four matches in the competition.
      • Spartak Moscow have lost three successive home matches in all European competition, failing to score at all in their last two. Defeat against Leicester would see them lose such four such matches in a row for the very first time.
      • Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has lost all three of his away games against Russian opposition as a coach - against Anzhi Makhachkala and Zenit St. Petersburg with Liverpool in 2012 and 2013 respectively, and against Zenit again with Celtic in 2018.
