Johnny Russell hat-trick secures Sporting Kansas City win

Johnny Russell scored a hat-trick for Sporting Kansas City (Pic: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sport)

Johnny Russell scored a hat-trick to help Sporting Kansas City beat Seattle Sounders 3-2 and end a seven-game winless streak.

The former Derby and Scotland forward opened the scoring in the 29th minute before netting a fine second when he weaved through three defenders and finished.

Ral Ruidaz pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute but Russell curled in for his hat-trick to ensure Sporting won for the first time since March 30. Kelvin Leerdam scored Sounders' other goal.

Chris Wondolowski scored his 149th and 150th MLS goals in the San Jose Earthquakes' 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on Sunday night.

The MLS career goals leader scored both from close range to take his tally to six goals in two games.

He scored all four goals in a 4-1 victory over Chicago last weekend to surpass Landon Donovan's league record of 145 goals and up his career total to 148.