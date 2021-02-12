Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the latest round of the Scottish Premiership, as Celtic travel to face St Johnstone live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

St Johnstone team news: Murray Davidson is St Johnstone's only absentee for the visit of Celtic.

The midfielder has a calf injury and is battling to be fit for the Betfred Cup final later this month. Saints have no other injury issues.

Celtic team news: Stephen Welsh is almost certainly out of Celtic's trip to Perth.

The young defender was taken off the field on a stretcher after injuring an ankle against St Mirren on Wednesday night and left Paisley with his foot in a protective boot.

James Forrest continues to get up to speed after recovering from ankle surgery, while defender Christopher Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury.

Key stat: Celtic are unbeaten against St. Johnstone in their last 14 league matches (W11 D3). The last time they lost a league fixture to the Saints was a 2-1 defeat at McDiarmid Park in May 2016.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-3