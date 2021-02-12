Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

St. Johnstone vs Celtic. Scottish Premiership.

McDiarmid Park.

St. Johnstone 0

    Celtic 0

      Latest Scottish Premiership Odds

      Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

      Watch St Johnstone vs Celtic live on Sky Sports Football on Sunday from 11am; kick-off 12pm

      Saturday 13 February 2021 18:17, UK

      Scottish Premiership

      Team news, stats and predictions for the latest round of the Scottish Premiership, as Celtic travel to face St Johnstone live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

      St Johnstone vs Celtic - Sunday, 12pm, live on Sky Sports Football

      preview image 2:52
      Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Celtic

      St Johnstone team news: Murray Davidson is St Johnstone's only absentee for the visit of Celtic.

      The midfielder has a calf injury and is battling to be fit for the Betfred Cup final later this month. Saints have no other injury issues.

      Celtic team news: Stephen Welsh is almost certainly out of Celtic's trip to Perth.

      The young defender was taken off the field on a stretcher after injuring an ankle against St Mirren on Wednesday night and left Paisley with his foot in a protective boot.

      Trending

      James Forrest continues to get up to speed after recovering from ankle surgery, while defender Christopher Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury.

      Key stat: Celtic are unbeaten against St. Johnstone in their last 14 league matches (W11 D3). The last time they lost a league fixture to the Saints was a 2-1 defeat at McDiarmid Park in May 2016.

      Also See:

      St. Johnstone
      Celtic

      Sunday 14th February 11:00am Kick off 12:00pm

      How to watch: Watch St Johnstone vs Celtic live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am; Kick-off 12pm. Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

      Andy Walker's prediction: 0-3

      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports

      Sky Ocean Rescue