St Mirren 0-0 Dundee United: Hosts secure point on return to action

St Mirren returned to action to claim their first Premiership point since August with a goalless draw at home to fifth-placed Dundee United.

The Paisley side dominated for large spells of a game played in heavy fog for the entirety of the second half but could not find the breakthrough.

United struggled to get into the contest but the point extended their unbeaten sequence in the league to four matches.

How the game unfolded in Paisley...

Image: Dundee United's Nicky Clark is swarmed by St Mirren players

This was second-bottom St Mirren's first Premiership game for five weeks after a number of Covid-19-enforced postponements, with boss Jim Goodwin handing debuts to recent arrivals Brandon Mason and Jake Doyle-Hayes.

United in turn were unchanged from the side that had defeated Ross County at Tannadice the previous weekend.

The match took place at the newly-christened SMISA Stadium, renamed earlier in the day in recognition of the club's transition towards fan ownership next summer.

St Mirren started the stronger but it was United who had the first real chance of the match, Ian Harkes' low drive comfortably held by Jak Alnwick.

Image: St Mirren's Kristian Dennis (R) returns from injur

Saints then had a great chance to get their noses in front but Richard Tait's goal-bound effort was bravely blocked by Jamie Robson.

It was a competitive game of few chances in the first half. But from one Cammy MacPherson cross, Kristian Dennis was unlucky to see his header drift just off target.

Heavy fog started to descend at the start of the second half but both teams continued to press for an opener. And from a Dennis lay-off, Mason's driven effort arced just over the crossbar.

The full-back then picked up the first booking of the game for a late tackle on Luke Bolton, before Jamie McGrath shot wide in another St Mirren chance.

Image: St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected

Referee David Munro spoke to both managers as the fog got heavier with half an hour still to play, before booking Nicky Clark for a late tackle on Saints' Ethan Erhahon.

The home side then had another chance from a dead ball but MacPherson's free-kick struck the wall and was cleared to safety, before Marcus Fraser shot just wide of goal as St Mirren pushed for the breakthrough.

They thought they had won a late penalty when United substitute Paul McMullan tripped Jon Obika in the box but, to Goodwin's disbelief, the referee waved away the claim.

What the managers said...

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "I thought the overall performance was excellent and all that was missing was the goal. We've had more attempts than in games gone by but unfortunately we've not been able to work the goalkeeper.

"There are so many positives - a first clean sheet in a long, long time which considering most of the lads haven't been able to train or do anything for two to three weeks I couldn't be any more pleased with the outcome. To put a stop to that poor run of defeats we were on was important."

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "We'll take a point away from home at a tough place. Defensively we did well around our 18-yard box but we want to be better in the forward areas than we showed this evening. But we battled away and earned our point so we're taking something away from it.

"We're picking up points and that's all you can do. I'd much rather be where we are at the minute than a lot of other teams."

What's next?

St Mirren next host Greenock Morton in the Scottish League Cup on Wednesday night; Kick-off at 7.45pm.

It's St Johnstone next up for Dundee United in the same competition on Tuesday; Kick-off at 7.45pm.