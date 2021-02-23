Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      St Mirren vs Motherwell preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

      Eamonn Brophy, Kristian Dennis and Collin Quaner injuries leave St Mirren short in attack, Motherwell could be without 14 players but have Stephen O'Donnell back; free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later in the evening

      Tuesday 23 February 2021 22:20, UK

      Allan Campbell scored the winner for Motherwell against Kilmarnock
      Image: Allan Campbell could still be missing for Motherwell with illness

      Team news and stats for St Mirren vs Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

      Team news

      St Mirren will again be missing five players as they host Motherwell on Wednesday night.

      Strikers Eamonn Brophy (fractured foot), Kristian Dennis (Achilles) and Collin Quaner (knee) remain out alongside midfielders Jamie McGrath (dislocated shoulder) and Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle).

      Former Huddersfield attacker Quaner could make his return against Ross County on Saturday.

      Motherwell full-back Stephen O'Donnell is back from suspension but Graham Alexander could still be without 14 players for the trip to Paisley.

      preview image 0:49
      Motherwell defender Stephen O'Donnell says they cannot let their position in the Scottish Premiership table affect their performances

      Mark O'Hara and Allan Campbell remain doubts through illness while Declan Gallagher (hamstring) is out.

      Bevis Mugabi (shoulder), Steven Lawless (knee), Liam Grimshaw (illness), Sherwin Seedorf (knee) are sidelined along with recent signings Eddie Nolan, Sam Foley and Harry Smith, plus long-term absentees Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly and Scott Fox (all knee).

      Opta stats

      • St. Mirren are unbeaten in three league meetings with Motherwell (W2 D1) since a 3-0 defeat in December 2019.
      • Motherwell have lost none of their last four Scottish Premiership visits to St. Mirren (W3 D1) since losing 2-1 in May 2015.
      • Motherwell has scored in all their last nine league visits to St. Mirren. They had scored in 10 consecutive visits to an opposition in Scottish Premiership just once before, against Aberdeen in February 2008.
      • St. Mirren's Jonathan Obika has been directly involved in three goals in the previous six league games (2 goals & 1 assist), as many as he did in the first 22 league games this season (3 goals).
      • Motherwell have conceded nine goals from the penalty spot, more than any other team in the Scottish Premiership this season.
