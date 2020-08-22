St Mirren 1-1 Ross County: Nathan Sheron own goal earns visitors point against 10-man hosts

Joe Shaughnessy was shown a straight red card for St Mirren as Ross County came from a goal behind to claim a draw in Paisley.

Jon Obika gave Jim Goodwin's side a half-time lead before Shaughnessy was sent off midway through the second period for a foul on Ross Stewart.

Michael Gardyne equalised for County with a shot that deflected in via two St Mirren players, with Nathan Sheron ultimately credited with the own goal.

The home side took the lead with the first real chance of the game after 14 minutes. Kyle McAllister's driving run carried Saints high up the pitch and, when the County defence could not clear, the ball fell kindly for Obika who converted from eight yards.

Strike partner Junior Morias was also eager to make an impact following the arrival of new striker Kristian Dennis, who started on the bench, stinging the gloves of Ross Laidlaw with a ferocious drive.

Image: St Mirren's Jon Obika makes it 1-0 during the Scottish Premiership match

The visitors then came within inches of claiming an equaliser after 33 minutes. Harry Paton's corner was met at the back post by Stewart and the former St Mirren striker was unfortunate to see his powerful header come off the top of the crossbar.

Morias had another chance to score before half-time. Obika helped on Sam Foley's pass, but the striker was crowded out by Laidlaw who was alert to the danger and blocked the shot.

County almost drew level in the first minute after the restart. Substitute Regan Charles-Cook crossed from the left for Stewart, whose header beat goalkeeper Jak Alnwick but not Richard Tait, who made a terrific acrobatic clearance off the line.

Saints were next to threaten and, after McAllister's driving run was halted, Morias saw his shot pushed away by the diving Laidlaw.

It was end to end by this point. Gardyne's effort was saved by Alnwick into the path of Charles-Cook who could not redirect the ball on target.

St Mirren were then reduced to 10 men in controversial fashion. Referee Mike Roncone, taking charge of his first ever Premiership game, waved play on following Shaughnessy's tackle on Stewart. But fourth official Willie Collum appeared to intervene and Roncone produced the red card.

County took advantage of the extra man to equalise after 70 minutes. Connor Randall did well to keep the ball in play and, from his cut-back, Gardyne's shot sped past Alnwick via the foot of Sheron.

What's next?

St Mirren travel to face St Johnstone next Saturday; kick-off is at 3pm. Ross County are away to Livingston next Saturday with kick-off also at 3pm.