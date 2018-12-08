Stoke 2-0 Ipswich: Tom Ince and Joe Allen strike for Potters

1:51 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Ipswich Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Ipswich

Paul Lambert's return to the bet365 Stadium was one to forget as goals from Tom Ince and Joe Allen secured Stoke a comfortable 2-0 win over Ipswich.

Ince's sixth goal of the season opened the scoring for Stoke in first-half added time with a well-taken strike from inside the penalty area.

Gary Rowett's side doubled their lead on the hour after Allen swept home Erik Pieters left-sided cross.

But Lambert, who spent five months in charge at Stoke as the club suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, could only watch his Suffolk side slip to another defeat, with Ipswich bottom of the Championship table having collected just 11 points so far this campaign.

Benik Afobe had an opportunity for the hosts within five minutes, profiting from an Ipswich defensive mix-up to run clear on goal, but with just stopper Dean Gerken to beat, the striker's attempt trickled past the post.

The away side, backed by over 1,000 supporters who had made the journey up from Suffolk, went close when Jack Lankester drove into the penalty area from the right to force Jack Butland into a low stop, with the Potters goalkeeper turning the shot behind for a corner.

Referee Geoff Eltringham was then forced off injured towards the end of the first half, being replaced by fourth official Anthony Backhouse.

Stoke took advantage of the four minutes added time when Sam Clucas' pass found midfielder Ince, who from the right-side of the penalty area drove his low right-footed shot through the legs of Gerken.

After the restart, Ipswich started positively in their pursuit to level the score on a gloomy winter afternoon in Staffordshire, with Lankester's fizzing free-kick from the right deflected narrowly wide before Butland held Flynn Downes' shot from 20 yards.

However, despite beginning the half on top, Ipswich were two behind with 60 minutes played after Pieters' low cross from the left fell to Allen, who guided his left-footed shot into the bottom right-corner beyond Gerken's despairing dive.

In the closing stages of the game, substitute Andre Dozzell struck his left-footed free-kick into the grasp of Butland, as Ipswich pushed for a route back into the contest in the Potteries.

Stoke's win moves Rowett's side up to 10th position in the second tier after a run of seven games unbeaten, while Ipswich are eight points adrift of safety following their fourth straight defeat.

The managers

Gary Rowett: "It was a good result. The positives are a clean sheet, two goals of really good quality, both the goals were of excellent quality, and we have won a game which puts our recent run of form and run of points into a much better light, which we knew we would do today.

"What I have to say is, we didn't play any near as well as we need to, we didn't show enough energy and enough composure at times or really put the game to bed."

Paul Lambert: "I thought we were the better team, I really did. I have just said to them (the players) in there how proud I am of them, how we came here and dominated the game against a team who won't be far away from going up. It was two moments that hurt us, we have a really young side and everyone of our lads were brilliant, our play with the ball was excellent.

"I couldn't ask anymore with the way that we came here and played, we don't look like a team who are bottom of the table, the result is the way it is but performance wise I thought we were excellent. I know this league and if you go on a run, you can catapult up the table, so where there is light and hope, we'll keep going, we don't look like a team at the bottom, we'll keep going."