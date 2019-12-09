Stoke vs Luton preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross has been sidelined with a broken leg since pre-season

Stoke face Luton in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Team news

Stoke skipper Ryan Shawcross could boost the Potters' relegation fight by making his long-awaited return against Luton. Shawcross has not played since breaking his leg during a pre-season friendly in July but he was an unused substitute on Saturday as Stoke suffered a third straight Sky Bet Championship defeat at Hull.

Fellow defender Cameron Carter-Vickers missed out at the weekend through illness and will be checked. Senegal midfielder Badou Ndiaye has a virus and Peter Etebo will step up his fitness after a thigh injury with an appearance for the Under-23s.

George Moncur hopes to make his first start since September after being Luton's hero on Saturday. Moncur scored the injury-time winner against Wigan after coming off the bench for the final half-hour.

Luton's injury problems have deepened, with Dan Potts sustaining a groin injury. Izzy Brown (hamstring), Brendan Galloway (ruptured patella) and Danny Hylton (knee) were already on the sidelines.

Recent form

Following the brief renaissance brought by Michael O'Neill's arrival as manager, Stoke have slipped back to their old ways and are now four points from safety having suffered three successive defeats.

aving lost 7-0 to Brentford on November 30, Luton strengthened their bid to stave off relegation at the weekend with a 2-1 defeat against fellow strugglers Wigan.

Latest highlights

1:43 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull and Stoke. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull and Stoke.

1:53 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton and Wigan. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton and Wigan.

Opta stats

This is the first league meeting between Stoke and Luton since February 2007, a goalless draw.

Luton's last match against Stoke in any competition was in the second round of the League Cup in August 2015, drawing 1-1 before going out 8-7 on penalties.

Stoke have won two of their last four home league games (L2), more than they had in their previous 15 at the Bet365 Stadium (W1 D7 L7).

Since winning 2-1 at Blackburn in September, Luton have lost their last five away league games by an aggregate score of 3-17.

Stoke have won fewer home points than any other Championship side this season. Indeed, their haul of seven points is their lowest ever after 10 home games in their league history (converting to three points/win).

Luton's games have seen more goals than any other Championship side this season (68), with the Hatters scoring 27 and conceding 41.