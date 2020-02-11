Stoke vs Preston preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Stoke striker Tyrese Campbell

Stoke face Preston in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app.

Team news

Tyrese Campbell will remain in attack for Stoke after a hamstring injury. The five-goal striker returned to play 80 minutes in Saturday's 3-1 win over Charlton after missing two games.

Ryan Shawcross remains out with a calf injury, while Stephen Ward (back) is also sidelined with no date set for his return. Thibaud Verlinden is pushing to start for Michael O'Neill's side after coming off the bench against Charlton.

Preston have no fresh injury worries for the trip to the bet365 Stadium. Andrew Hughes and Paul Gallagher are both back after injury lay-offs after returning for the win at Wigan.

Long-term casualties Tom Bayliss, Billy Bodin and Louis Moult are Alex Neil's only absentees. Moult continues to recover from an knee operation in September.

Recent form

Stoke got back to winning ways in their last game against Charlton, bouncing back from a 4-0 defeat at Derby in their game before that.

Preston are back in the top six after going unbeaten in their last five games, winning three and drawing two. They won 2-1 at Wigan on Saturday.

Latest highlights

1:46 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Charlton. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Charlton.

2:06 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan and Preston. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan and Preston.

Opta stats

Stoke have won just one of their last eight league games against Preston (D3 L4).

Preston are looking to complete a league double over Stoke for the first time since the 1990-91 campaign.

Stoke are unbeaten in their last six home league games (W4 D2) and are looking to secure three consecutive wins at the bet365 Stadium for the first time since December 2018.

Preston have won three of their last four league games (D1), more than they had in their previous 11 (W2 D3 L6).

Preston's Tom Barkhuizen has scored three goals in his last three league games, following a run of 14 without a goal.

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)