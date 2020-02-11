Stoke vs Preston preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button
Watch live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app from 7.55pm on Wednesday; kick off is at 8pm
Last Updated: 11/02/20 11:21pm
Stoke face Preston in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app.
- LISTEN to the latest Sky Sports EFL Podcast
- Download it here to listen later
- Subscribe via Apple podcasts | Castbox | Spotify
Team news
Tyrese Campbell will remain in attack for Stoke after a hamstring injury. The five-goal striker returned to play 80 minutes in Saturday's 3-1 win over Charlton after missing two games.
Ryan Shawcross remains out with a calf injury, while Stephen Ward (back) is also sidelined with no date set for his return. Thibaud Verlinden is pushing to start for Michael O'Neill's side after coming off the bench against Charlton.
Watch midweek Championship live on Sky
Watch every Sky Bet Championship midweek match live on Sky Sports on Tuesday and Wednesday night.
Preston have no fresh injury worries for the trip to the bet365 Stadium. Andrew Hughes and Paul Gallagher are both back after injury lay-offs after returning for the win at Wigan.
Long-term casualties Tom Bayliss, Billy Bodin and Louis Moult are Alex Neil's only absentees. Moult continues to recover from an knee operation in September.
Recent form
Stoke got back to winning ways in their last game against Charlton, bouncing back from a 4-0 defeat at Derby in their game before that.
Win prizes with the new Sky Bet EFL rewards app!
EFL title-sponsors Sky Bet are giving fans a chance to win match tickets, money-can't-buy-experiences and signed goodies - just for supporting their club!
Preston are back in the top six after going unbeaten in their last five games, winning three and drawing two. They won 2-1 at Wigan on Saturday.
Latest highlights
Opta stats
Stoke have won just one of their last eight league games against Preston (D3 L4).
Preston are looking to complete a league double over Stoke for the first time since the 1990-91 campaign.
Stoke are unbeaten in their last six home league games (W4 D2) and are looking to secure three consecutive wins at the bet365 Stadium for the first time since December 2018.
Preston have won three of their last four league games (D1), more than they had in their previous 11 (W2 D3 L6).
Preston's Tom Barkhuizen has scored three goals in his last three league games, following a run of 14 without a goal.
Prutton's prediction
David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)