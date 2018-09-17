Stoke v Swansea preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Stoke have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Tuesday's Championship clash with Swansea at the bet365 Stadium.

James McClean remains sidelined having broken his arm on international duty with the Republic of Ireland two weeks ago, while fellow summer signing Sam Clucas continues to recover from a knee operation in May.

Gary Rowett's Potters, who drew 2-2 at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, are 20th in the table with only one win from their seven league games so far this season.

But victory against Swansea would be a third-successive home win in all competitions, after they last month followed up the 2-0 league win over Hull by beating Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup.

Bersant Celina and Jay Fulton are among the players the sixth-placed Swans will be without. Both came off at half-time during Saturday's goalless home draw against Nottingham Forest, with Celina having sustained an ankle ligament injury and Fulton feeling ill after suffering a cut to the head.

Leroy Fer and Tom Carroll, who missed the Forest game due to groin and hip problems respectively, are still unavailable. Courtney Baker-Richardson will also be missing again, as he serves the second game of his three-match suspension.

Opta stats

Stoke have lost just one of their last 13 home matches against Swansea in all competitions (W8 D4), losing 2-1 in March 2001.

This is the first league meeting between Stoke and Swansea in the second tier since March 1963.

Stoke City are looking to win back-to-back home league matches for the first time since March 2017, when they beat Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough in the top-flight.

Swansea have not won consecutive away league games since January 2017, when they beat Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Stoke Boss Gary Rowett has only lost one of his last nine home league matches played on a Tuesday (W6 D2), including winning six of the last seven (L1).

Peter Crouch scored four goals in his first three league games at home against Swansea as a Stoke player, but hasn't found the net in any of his last three such games.

Prutton's prediction

Stoke were in control at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and should really have gone on to win the game after taking such an early two-goal lead, but they're conceding far too many goals.

Swansea were fairly disappointing as they drew with Nottingham Forest but they'll surely be the more confident side heading to the Potteries. I fancy them to nick this one.

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)