With the 2023/24 season nearing a dramatic conclusion, we're giving you the chance to vote for your Scottish Premiership goal of the season so far.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron, Celtic's Luis Palma, Kyogo and Matt O’Riley, Heart of Midlothian duo Lawrence Shankland and Alan Forrest, Kilmarnock’s Marley Watkins, Motherwell's Blair Spittal, Rangers duo James Tavernier and Rabbi Matondo, plus Adama Sidibeh of St Johnstone are up for the award.

Click play on the video below to see all 12 goals in full and then vote for your favourite!

The winner will be announced at the PFA Scotland awards on Sunday May 5. Voting closes Friday May 3 at 5pm.